Roving Reporter: Fall 2017 Midterm Haikus

We asked stressed-out Wes students to write haikus about their midterms. Here are their responses:

Brooke Anderson ’19:

WesPlague you got me

Boy how little I study

Is this how I die?

Andrew Finkelman ’21:

Sitting in Olin

Words blurring into steep lines

In need of more time.

Olivia Dugan ’20:

Walking through the rain

Synonyms before my eyes

Midterms change with leaves.

Julien Vion ’20:

Pizza on my work

Adderall in my vessels

Midterms suck ass

Katie Barnes ’18:

Two on the same day

Greek and Latin forever

When will fall break come?

