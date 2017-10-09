Roving Reporter: Fall 2017 Midterm Haikus

We asked stressed-out Wes students to write haikus about their midterms. Here are their responses:
Brooke Anderson ’19:
WesPlague you got me
Boy how little I study
Is this how I die?
Andrew Finkelman ’21:
Sitting in Olin
Words blurring into steep lines
In need of more time.
Olivia Dugan ’20:
Walking through the rain
Synonyms before my eyes
Midterms change with leaves.
Julien Vion ’20:
Pizza on my work
Adderall in my vessels
Midterms suck ass
Katie Barnes ’18:
Two on the same day
Greek and Latin forever
When will fall break come?
Erin Hussey can be reached at ehussey@wesleyan.edu or on Twitter @e_riss.