Roving Reporter: Fall 2017 Midterm Haikus

, by Erin Hussey, Assistant Features Editor

We asked stressed-out Wes students to write haikus about their midterms. Here are their responses:

 

IMG_0867

 

Brooke Anderson ’19: 

WesPlague you got me

Boy how little I study

Is this how I die?

 

IMG_0868

Andrew Finkelman ’21:

Sitting in Olin

Words blurring into steep lines

In need of more time.

 

IMG_0870

Olivia Dugan ’20:

Walking through the rain

Synonyms before my eyes

Midterms change with leaves.

 

IMG_0869

Julien Vion ’20:

Pizza on my work

Adderall in my vessels

Midterms suck ass

 

IMG_0871

Katie Barnes ’18:

Two on the same day

Greek and Latin forever

When will fall break come?

 

Erin Hussey can be reached at ehussey@wesleyan.edu or on Twitter @e_riss.

Twitter