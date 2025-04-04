University Introduces Stellic Platform, Replaces Long-Serving Major/Minor Certification Tool

The University launched the Stellic platform for advising and major/minor certification this semester, opening the website to students on Friday, March 28. Stellic has replaced the major/minor certification form on WesPortal and can be used to monitor courses, degree progress, and programs offered. It is slated to replace the WesMaps system for course registration in Fall 2025 for classes in Spring 2026.

The University decided to switch to Stellic due to problems with the major/minor certification form in WesPortal, which was difficult for students and faculty to use. The former major/minor certification form was hosted on a 25-year-old system that has been replaced with Workday.

“ITS reported that the single largest number of service tickets submitted were for the major/minor certification form, so there were long-standing issues with required levels of support and how other areas may have been negatively impacted,” University Registrar Joshua Berry wrote. “Additionally, the feedback we received from users was that the systems were not the most intuitive, particularly for early adopters and users.”

The switch to Stellic was also necessary to ensure compliance with the standards laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which the former major/minor certification form did not meet. Stellic has a Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) rating of 2.2, which meets the minimum requirement set out by the ADA of a WCAG rating of at least 2.0 Level AA.

Discussions on replacing the major/minor certification form and the course registration system started in March 2023, with implementation beginning in August 2024. The University consulted with students and faculty throughout the process.

“We met with the Student Registrar Advisory Committee, the WSA [Wesleyan Student Assembly], and student groups that attended in-person and online demonstrations,” Berry wrote. “Faculty were very integral in providing feedback and validation throughout. We hosted and attended multiple faculty sessions across myriad platforms and ultimately met with every department chair prior to faculty launch to confirm the degree and course requirements. We were extremely fortunate to have such informed feedback from all groups.”

Student reaction to the rollout has been mixed, with some praising the Stellic program as a visually appealing upgrade.

“It looks more professional,” Jolene Jiang ’25 said. “I think it’s clearer to see your classes and your advisor.”

However, others found problems with the website’s format and certifying their major.

“There’s too many options that take up too much space on the page—visually, it’s just kind of a nightmare,” Terra Hoyt ’25 wrote in a message to The Argus. “I also have course substitutions that I’m supposed to make for my Sociology major, which is something the department has always allowed since my time here. However, Stellic doesn’t even give me the option to request them, though it lets me request them within my other major.”



Seniors traditionally certify their majors and minors during their final semester before graduation, and Hoyt questioned the timing of the implementation, with student access being opened less than two months before commencement.

“I really don’t know why the school decided that it was a good idea to implement the new system as seniors are wrapping up their final semester, and I think the system itself has made things more complicated than a replacement should,” Hoyt said.

Students who have issues while using Stellic or want to learn more about using the platform can join drop-in sessions on Zoom every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. through May 20 or contact stellic@wesleyan.edu.

