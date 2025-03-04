Refund on tickets for the Halloween Party at Mezzo Grille on Oct 31st, 2024 (only for students who had paid ticket and were denied entry)

Refund on tickets (ONLY FOR THOSE DENIED ENTRY) for the Halloween Party at Mezzo Grille, oct 31st, 2024 Students who had a valid ticket to the Halloween party at Mezzo Grille on Oct 31st, 2024, and were denied entry and tried unsuccessfully to get a refund from the organizer, can now do so if you still have a copy of your Email and/or E-ticket. Please send an email to the Department of Consumer protection of Connecticut or file an online complaint. Email : dcp.complaints@ct.gov Online: https://portal.ct.gov/dcp/
Alpa Sheth is a parent of a member of the Class of 2028 and can be reached at alpas@comcast.net.