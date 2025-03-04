Refund on tickets for the Halloween Party at Mezzo Grille on Oct 31st, 2024 (only for students who had paid ticket and were denied entry)

Refund on tickets (ONLY FOR THOSE DENIED ENTRY) for the Halloween Party at Mezzo Grille, oct 31st, 2024 Students who had a valid ticket to the Halloween party at Mezzo Grille on Oct 31st, 2024, and were denied entry and tried unsuccessfully to get a refund from the organizer, can now do so if you still have a copy of your Email and/or E-ticket. Please send an email to the Department of Consumer protection of Connecticut or file an online complaint. Email : dcp.complaints@ct.gov Online: https://portal.ct.gov/dcp/ knowledge-base/articles/file- a-consumer-complaint/file- consumer-complaint-online? Please state clearly the event, the reason for the refund request, any other information you might have been given at the time of denial and attach a copy of the ticket or email and your contact information. Also include if you had attempted to get a refund. The department will assign a case number and reach out to the organizer to mediate the refund. ONLY FOR STUDENTS DENIED ENTRY TO THE EVENT, WITH A VALID TICKET AND HAVE NOT RECEIVED A REFUND.

Alpa Sheth is a parent of a member of the Class of 2028 and can be reached at alpas@comcast.net.