Ask The Argus: Spring Break

Welcome back to Ask The Argus, our semi-regular advice column brought to you by the magnificent Features section!

Every once in a while we bring you the hottest advice from our fabulous, trusty, seasoned editors. Scrambling to finish all of your work before you leave? Wishing that it wasn’t so cold outside? Struggling to pack for that awkward in-between period that’s not quite fall break and not quite winter break? We’ve got you covered.

Read ahead for answers to your most buzzing questions about this coming spring from the most esteemed section of The Argus.

I have an exam, two papers, and a presentation all before I leave next week. Any suggestions for this dire quagmire?

Breathe. We know how overwhelming the last few weeks before spring break can feel, but you’ve got this! Stay organized, tackle tasks one at a time, and don’t forget to take breaks when needed. Prioritize what is most urgent, lean on your support system, and keep pushing forward—spring break is just around the corner. Also remember that the first week or two after spring break is usually pretty mellow.

What should I pack for spring break?

If you have warm, glamorous plans: sunscreen. And if you’re staying somewhere cooler, pack layers to handle the unpredictable spring weather. Either way, don’t forget your travel essentials: chargers, travel-sized toiletries, passport, phone, wallet, and your WesID for when you get back.

Spring break is also a great time to start bringing your heavy winter jackets, gloves, and scarves home, making room for lighter layers and spring clothes. Pro tip: Spruce up your wardrobe with floral skirts, light cardigans, flowy midi dresses, and everything denim from WesThrift.

Snow. Snow. Snow. Unending snow. When will it end?

Although the first week of March does not bring the sun, it does bring a respectably-raised barometer. Temperatures are finally looking up. We’re hitting 50 degrees! Fahrenheit, not Celsius, but c’est la vie. The Beatles had it right. Little darlings, it has been a long, cold, lonely winter, but sunshine is not far away.

Spring is creeping in with its quiet persistence. You’ll notice it in the way the days stretch just a little longer, the way the air smells a bit fresher, and the way jackets start to feel like overkill by midday. And before you know it, the snow will be a distant memory replaced by chirping birds, Pi Café iced coffees, and Foss Hill picnics.

I’ve burned through all my points for the semester already. What do I do?

If you’re an upperclassman, cooking can be a great fix for your lack of points and counts as self-care! Cooking is also a great way to hang out with your roommates or housemates, especially if the frenzy of midterms is making your schedules irreconcilable. And seriously, don’t be conned by underclassmen for points. Leeches, am I right?

If you’re an underclassman, at this point in the semester, you should have at least 2-3 upperclassmen friends that can sponsor your pricey Swings and Red and Black meals—that’s just financial literacy 101. Alas, if not, there are still ways to get around it. For example, if you spend countless points on sweet treats at Pi Café like we do, scout areas that have stashes of free food—pastries that your professor brings to Office Hours, for instance. As a last resort, you can always refill your points in WesPortal, under the Offices and Services section, through WesCard.

What are some things I can do to still be somewhat productive over break?

Apply to the following: Internships! Summer jobs! Summer research! A summer session class! (P.S. The summer session aid application opens this Monday, March 3.) Think more about your housing plans for next semester. Journal, do your readings ahead of time, pick up a new hobby, or write critiques of student publications that advise you to be productive over break.

Lyah Muktavaram can be reached at lmuktavaram@wesleyan.edu.

Janhavi Munde can be reached at jmunde@wesleyan.edu.