Yogurt Bowls: More Than a Meal

If you asked me what makes me happiest in this world, a yogurt bowl would be my first thought, although I would actually say something along the lines of “my family and friends, of course.” But I would still heavily consider saying a yogurt bowl. Greek yogurt was always somewhere in our fridge when I was growing up—and by “in our fridge,” I mean relegated to my mom’s shelf of mysterious health foods, surrounded by a collection of tubs I never dared to open. Yogurt bowls are an acquired taste, and it’s safe to assume that they don’t crack the top ten most obsession-worthy foods for the average college student. Ergo, I am sure you’re dying to know why, in all my gastronomical expertise, yogurt bowls are what I go to bed dreaming of each night.

First of all, they are an amazingly balanced meal. I truly believe I could survive off of only yogurt bowls for a very long time. Protein and probiotics in the yogurt, mountains of fruit with indisputable nutritional value, healthy fats from nut butters and chia seeds, energy-producing carbohydrates from granola and cereal (and sometimes a lovely piece of leftover cake), and I am sure you could fit a vegetable…somewhere in there.

What I love most about yogurt bowls is that they’re like little blank canvases: You can make them into anything your heart desires. Each of my yogurt bowls is unique, with distinct ingredients and a distinct mood, reflecting what matters to me at any given moment…and also what happens to be in my fridge. Come summer, peaches and berries with a sprinkle of cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey will top my bowl. When a pumpkin spice latte is all the rage, you’ll see me munching on a cinnamon apple and pumpkin butter yogurt bowl (with heaps of cinnamon). Low on energy? A shot of espresso couldn’t hurt—I would seriously add anything. Yogurt bowls are a protein-packed tasty snack or breakfast with truly endless flavor combinations. They also happen to be one of the most dorm-friendly foods possible, so my addiction has not stopped here at Wesleyan.

Now to share the celebrities in my yogurt bowl universe:

Super sad fact: Only five percent of people in the United States meet their recommended intake of fiber. Be different; reach those 25 grams! Just 2 tablespoons of chia seeds contain almost 10 grams of fiber—you’ve got a third of your intake right there. Plus, I think they make a cute topping.

A yogurt bowl can have virtually any flavor profile, thanks to powder or spice: Cinnamon, nutmeg, matcha, and cacao powder, and…protein powder? Yes, you heard it here, a Greek yogurt protein powder bowl can easily pack around 45 grams of protein—pretty good for a cutesy, fruity sweet treat I’d say. As one of the best probiotic foods, with a whopping 17 grams of protein per serving, Greek yogurt will both solve your hot-girl stomach problems and get you to your daily protein goal.

Using plain yogurt makes your customization opinions much better, whether it’s adding extra honey on top or this season’s Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Butter, an ingredient that has made many, many appearances in my fall-themed bowls. Fresh or frozen (usually the latter in Usdan), fruit is truly non-negotiable when it comes to this meal. To me, yogurt without fruit is like the Pastastabilities station without Tom—sad and empty.

I am not a big cake person, but I am a huge yogurt and cake person. If you want a not-too-sweet pairing for your pastries and baked goods, plain Greek yogurt has you covered. (Especially if you get the FAGE brand, which has a super thick and creamy texture—Pi Café usually has it!)

But, of course, the best ingredient in a yogurt bowl is happiness! Make nourishing yourself a creative endeavor and decadent indulgence. At least, I like to use yogurt to offset the millionth pastry I’ve gotten for breakfast at Pi!

