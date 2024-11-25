Pillow Talk: Dill and Doe’s Holiday Gift Guide: Get Fa La La La Laid

With the holidays fast approaching, and this being our last column of the semester, we put together a general gift guide to make sure your meeting under the mistletoe is perfect. These are not just gifts for a partner; this guide can also work as the starting point for your wish list. Whether you choose to use your new goodies alone or with someone else is entirely up to you.

1. Toys

Perhaps the most obvious recommendation that we have, as your trusted sex columnists, is a sex toy. As we discussed in our article, Phone a Silicone Friend: Finding The Right Sex Toy For Your Sex Life, sex toys come in many shapes and sizes to best enhance your sexual experiences. Next time you Scrooge, notice what parts of sex your partner likes the most and look for a sex toy that can enhance those sensations. There are sex toys that can simulate oral sex, hit your g-spot, or generally do things that our bodies simply can not. Our personal recommendation to pass on our holiday cheer is to invest in an air pulse vibrator (if you or the gift recipient has a clitoris). While these gadgets do sport a higher price point, we can testify that they are worth the investment and can be purchased at your neighborhood drug store! Your pharmacy will have a decent selection without any awkward online cart receipts.

If you and your partner want to branch outside of what can be sourced from your local CVS and explore the vast, kinky world, consider a joint trip to a sex shop near you. While it may remove the element of surprise about what exactly is waiting to be unwrapped, it means that you are getting what you and your partner know you actually want. And we all know the real gift is in how you use your new purchases. If you have already talked about wanting to explore certain things in the past, but lack the materials needed, take this as your sign to finally dip your toe in. Talk with your partner about what senses they want to heighten in the bedroom and fantasies that they have had. This may be just the thing to get your partner screaming, “all I want for Christmas is you!”

2. Set the Mood

We all know you have a candle hidden in your dorm room, so why not invest in one that will help get you in the mood? Scents are extremely subjective, but a good smell can help alleviate stress and get your eggnog flowing. Add your own personal touch to the gift, if it’s for a partner, by taking note of what scents they like—and know it is likely not Axe Body Spray. If you’re at a loss, we personally love clean, crisp smells such as grapefruit or bergamot. If you are not willing to risk the wrath of your Residential Advisor with a fire violation, there are some decent room sprays out there that are up to code. However, they’re very hit or miss, so we suggest smelling them in person when possible.

If a smell is not enough to light the candles of your menorah, some lingerie might be just the thing this holiday season. This gift requires a bit more work; you must know your partner’s size, style, and comfort level with a sexy gift like this one. If you have checked all those boxes, and checked them twice, then there is a range of fun sets and individual pieces that you can get or wear for your partner. Lingerie can also be for you and you alone. We all know there is nothing sexier than wearing a matching set on a weekday. Make yourself the gift under the tree, get unwrapped.

3. Connection

Gifts that will pleasure your partner can go beyond those related to your sex life. Connecting to your partner on an emotional level can deepen your relationship and even improve your sex. Think about common interests that tie you together, and invest in a shared experience. We have gifted each other concert tickets or gone on a weekend getaway to celebrate large milestones in our relationship. There may not be anything tangible to place under the tree, but quality time with your partner or spending time with yourself is something that should be valued more. If you and your partner’s cup of cocoa is seeing those presents stacked up under the tree, you can still give a gift that will connect you by getting items that you can enjoy together. You can have your own personal book club and get two copies of the same book or, if you are a crafty elf, you can make a two-person game just for them.

Whatever gifts you decide on this holiday season, make sure that you are considering your partner first. If you follow our advice, you are sure to have a not-so-silent night or stay warm for all eight nights.

Roasting chestnuts over each other’s open fires,

Dill & Doe