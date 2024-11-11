Pillow Talk: The Red Not-So-Scare—Breaking Down Period Myths and Products

While menstruation is not directly related to the act of sex, a person’s period can dramatically impact their sex life. First, a quick definition of what a period is: Menstruation, caused by hormones, is when your body sheds the lining of your uterus. Getting your period signifies the obvious, that you are not pregnant, and that your reproductive system is healthy, marking the start of a new cycle. If you have missed more than one cycle, and are not on hormonal birth control, you should speak to a doctor. A quick side note: Hormonal birth control can be used to make your period more regular or stop it all together! You can read more about the many hormonal birth control options available in our article titled “Pillow Talk: The Down and Dirty Contraception Guide.”

As columnists, we try to keep our ears to the ground about hot topics circulating around campus. One thing that we have heard is several pieces of misinformation being spread about period products, especially from people who do not menstruate. To clarify, tampons and other forms of period products are widely available on campus. However, ‘the little boxes in the bathroom stall’ do NOT have tampons. Those are for discarded, used products. If you have fallen victim to period propaganda, or are just eager to learn about new ways to manage your period, we are going to walk you through the different options readily available.

First, let’s cover the external menstrual products available out there. By external, we mean those that do not enter your vaginal canal. The most commonly known option is the classic pad. Pads typically stick to the inside of your underwear and need to be replaced every 4 hours, but this depends heavily on your flow. There are different styles of pads to suit your fancy, and they even make reusable ones that can be put in the washing machine! Pads also come in many sizes, which is NOT based on the size of your vulva, but how heavy your flow is, a fact which is also true for tampon sizing. There is also period underwear, which is simply underwear that functions the same as pads, but is washable. If you opt to use them, keep the washing instructions in mind. They tend to be expensive, and you don’t want to lose them to the rapidly aging Pine laundry machines.

Internal options are often portrayed as superior. We want to emphasize that this is not true. They just as hygienic as external options. Your choice of product should be based on what you need. But, if internal period collection methods are your go-to, you are probably well acquainted with tampons. If you are a current senior who was scared by the First Year Matters presentation during orientation by the student who got Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), know that it is not common. She was a rare and unfortunate case. You should also know that TSS can occur whenever bacteria comes in contact with an open wound. Be sure to remove products when instructed to lower risk, but know that current-day tampons are much less dangerous than their predecessors.

For those of you that are concerned about the amount of waste produced by tampons, but are still interested in an internal collection method, a menstrual disc or cup may be a good alternative for you. They are reusable, safe to be used for up to 12 hours, and put you at an even lower risk of getting TSS, compared to tampons. However, both of these products have a bit of a learning curve when it comes to how to insert and take them out. Also, you will likely get menstrual blood on your hands during the removal process. They also differ in that cups use a suctioning method to stay put in your vaginal canal, while a disc sits on top of the cliff of your pelvic bone. It is then able to drain when you relax your pelvic bone when you go to the bathroom. Because the disc sits so high up in your vaginal canal and does not rely on suctioning, it is often advertised as being a product you can use while having sex. That is not to say that you need to use a disc to have period sex.

Having sex while you’re on your period can actually alleviate symptoms commonly associated with menstruating. Orgasms can help with period cramps, and period blood acts as a natural lubricant. Changes in your hormones can even make you more sensitive—not just emotionally—making sex on your period especially enjoyable, and people do not produce as much blood on their period as we often think. Also, blood release is a natural way that your uterus cleans itself. Putting a towel down or exploring the shower are both great ways to prevent any unwanted stains. So ignore the stigma, and get down and not dirty on your period this month!

Scrubba-a-dub-dub,

Dill & Doe