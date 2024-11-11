Argus Poetry: Sestina #1

Boys will be boys

Never men will be men

I must have zoned out for

“Pinch the tie around your neck,

Attaboy, keep your chin up

Right hand, shake, good work”

When I’m grown up, I won’t work

(Think of those lonely little boys!)

I could never keep up

With all those cranky old men

Always breathing down my neck

Pistachios and TV, that’s all I ask for

It’s Halloween, and everyone’s giddy for

Candy and pumpkins. Since you’re at work

Mom ties the cape around my neck

Drives me to the playground. Young boys,

Pirates and ninjas. Soon, handsome men

We’re always growing up

At graduation, we are called. We rise up

And march forth. “Now is the time for

Boys to link arms and become men,”

(Men who sometimes put in the work

Each month to hike with the boys

Who are really such a pain in the neck)

Chubby hands ’round Bart’s neck

This time Homer’s really fed up

Oh Lisa, you’re smarter than those boys

Bart, is it attention you’re looking for?

Take after your sis, she knows hard work

And doesn’t take shit from angry men

1943—grandpa stands among upright men

Rifle like an anvil around his neck

War, such courageous work

When it’s done, how will he ever put up

With the constant screaming for

Someone to look after the little boys

I’d never give you up

Not for all the diamonds in the world, not for

The love of pretty boys

