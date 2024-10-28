Pillow Talk: Everyone Wants to Sleep With a Genius—Exploring the Cultural Courtship Model With Associate Professor of the Practice in Biology Joyce Powzyk

We were drooling over how big and sexy our brains are when we suddenly wondered how we got these gigantic noodles and what about them gets us going. We knew that the only person who could answer the question for us was Associate Professor of the Practice in Biology Joyce Powzyk.

Powzyk teaches the most coveted NSM course for non-NSM majors, “Biology of Sex” (BIOL106), where she lectures about the ins and outs of animal reproduction. We recently learned that Powzyk is also an incredibly talented artist and has even written and illustrated several children’s books! So, if she can explain nature to kids, she is the perfect woman to explain our complex brain to these two amateur sex columnists. All of the information in this article is brand new to both of us, which is what makes it so exciting, and is all sourced from an interview we conducted with Powzyk.

In the eclectic jungle of Powzyk’s office, we were able to sit down and learn about the wonderful world of the cultural courtship model. First proposed by Geoffrey Miller, this theory suggests that the human brain developing intellect (creativity, word choice, art work) is a runaway trait caused by sexual selection. A runaway trait is a secondary sex characteristic, the traits you typically think of that develop during puberty; it begins as a preference when choosing a mate, but becomes a part of the species’ genetic code to prefer this trait.

“Why did we evolve such a big brain?” Powzyk said. “It’s sexy.”

Powzyk taught us that humans began to be attracted to one another’s creative work, and it subsequently became a continuous competition to be the smartest to get the best mate. This trend may remind some of our readers of all the people that have spoken over them in class. Our only resolve is that, yes, they were in fact trying to prove their brain is bigger. And, no, they definitely did not do the reading.

Miller’s theory is based on the observation that our big brains are extravagant, as we have more brain tissue that is necessary for our survival. In fact, we may get on better without them. Chimps dominate their landscape and have a third of our brain capacity. But, because our female ancestors liked intellectual stimulation, they chose to mate with males with bigger, more impressive brains. For these picky females, size really did matter.

Powzyk acknowledges that our brains can be a serious burden, and sometimes our creative output makes little sense in our ultimate goal of survival. The fact that your artwork may be used to impress the cute person in your “Drawing I” (ARST131) class does not aid your survival; it’s done exclusively to show off. All the time spent on your nude portrait can actually take away time from doing necessary tasks, but you will keep on shading your left thigh because you know how sexy your creativity is.

While this theory seems sexist (women picking men with big brains), in reality, all offspring benefit from their mother’s craving for good conversation. Powzyk took us outside of the human experience to clarify her point. Another example of sexual selection based on creativity is the Satin Bowerbird of Australia. The male bird constructs a bower of sticks littered with bright parrot feathers and shells—essentially an impressive bird-sized art installation—for the female to judge. He has created something only he could make, and the female is attracted to his creative individuality. In fact, the female sometimes does not even see the male bowerbird before she decides to mate. Love really is blind.

The bowers demonstrate that if you have a big brain, you need to prove it. Some women love a bookworm while others lust after the tortured artists. Either way, Powzyk explained that it’s the woman judging what the man has built rather than just his body. She also makes clear that your creative prime aligns with your sexual maturity. During your most fertile years—right now for most of you—you feel the need to show off to an even greater extent than when you reach 70. For example, you could be writing a thesis while having no intention of going into academia, or writing an elite sex column despite never being able to reveal your true identities.

“We can send a rover to Mars, put a man on the moon, or pilot a sub to a deep-sea vent,” Powzyk said. “We don’t need that to survive. We have a competition of sexy intellectualism, and we’re pushing ourselves and will continue to push ourselves.”

Constructing our bowers,

Dill & Doe