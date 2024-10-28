A Modest Proposal – Name the New Art Center After Major Taylor

Dear Argus,

I write to you today with a modest proposal. As I have read, the old physical plant building on Hamlin St. (where I shed several gallons of sweat moving copy paper in the summer of ’88) is in the process of being transformed into a new arts facility. While I am sure there are many worthy names with which to honor this building, I would like to suggest a name which would both honor Wesleyan’s long and honored commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and uplift Middletown’s critical role in the development of the bicycle, which according to Susan B. Anthony did more to emancipate women than anything in the world.

While many people are aware that Worcester, Massachusetts was the birthplace of bicycle manufacturing, few people know that Middletown was a sister city to this effort with several factories along the banks of the Connecticut River, including the Worcester Cycle Factory. Located on Hamlin St., in a building built in the 1850s and once the home to the creation of bank and safe locks, this address would play a critical role in the development of the modern day bicycle as well as the birth of the Indian Motorcycle, for which there is a plaque of recognition in a nearby a parking lot.

These facts may be familiar, but less well known is that Marshall “Major” Taylor lived in Middletown and worked at this very location. Major Taylor, November 26, 1878 – June 21, 1932, is one of the preeminent American Cyclists and still considered the greatest American sprinter of all time. Born and raised in Indianapolis, he moved to Worcester both for the opportunity, his friend and sponsor, Louis D. “Birdie” Munger, founded the Worcester Cycle Factory, and the racial animus of Indiana. By 1896, Munger had established the company’s second factory leading to Taylor’s Connecticut residence when he wasn’t racing.

While honoring Major Taylor’s achievements (Taylor won the 1-mile sprint event at the 1899 world track championships to become the first African American to achieve the level of cycling world champion and the second Black athlete to win a world championship in any sport (following Canadian boxer George Dixon, 1890.) might be reason enough, I feel it is important to point out that Major Taylor was involved as a subject of study at Wesleyan for nutritional research. According to “World’s Fastest Man: Major Taylor, America’s 1st Black Sport Hero” by Michael Kranish, Wilbur Atwater, a Wesleyan University Chemist and considered the father of nutritional science, based his research on the study of cyclists because their diet and training was so regulated. Taylor was among those studied. If Wesleyan is to remember Atwater, as we do with Atwater Hall, shouldn’t we also remember those he studied and their contribution to the legacy of our University? Shouldn’t we recognize the support of Middletown and the hardworking daughters and sons who support the operation and the research of this institution?

In peace,

Michael Reinke ’91

Michael Reinke is a member of the class of ’91 and can be reached at mbreinke@gmail.com.