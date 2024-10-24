The Hocus Pocus Movies: Quintessential Halloween and Fall Favorites

This article contains spoilers for “Hocus Pocus” (1993) and “Hocus Pocus 2” (2022).

As the cooler temperatures set in and the fall foliage hits its peak, I decided to do what any lover of autumn does: watch the timeless Halloween movie, “Hocus Pocus.”

Kicking off the Halloween season, the 1993 “Hocus Pocus” movie is the perfect option for anyone looking to cozy up and enjoy a lighthearted and fun story. “Hocus Pocus” is a classic tale that I find very nostalgic, as I grew up watching the Sanderson sisters year after year. This fall, however, I decided to change my usual routine and also check out the belated 2022 sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2” for the first time.

The original “Hocus Pocus” movie is set in Salem, Mass. and stars a villainous trio of witches, the Sanderson sisters. Directed by Kenny Ortega, who is famously known for the “High School Musical” films, “Hocus Pocus” begins in the 17th century with the hanging of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, respectively). They are sentenced to death by the townsfolk after killing a young girl, Emily Binx (Amanda Shepherd), to become young and beautiful again. But before their death, Winifred casts a curse, stating that they will return for one night on All Hallows’ Eve when the Black Flame Candle is lit by a virgin.

Fast-forward three centuries later to 1993, when teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle in the former Sanderson cottage to impress his crush, Allison Watts (Vinessa Shaw) and accidentally resurrects the Sanderson sisters. The rest of the film follows Max, Allison, and Max’s kid sister Dani (Thora Birch) in their attempt to stop the witches from sucking the lives out of the children of Salem and thereby becoming immortal. With the help of a talking black cat, immortal colonial child Thackery Binx (Sean Murray), and zombie from the 17th century Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), Max, Allison, and Dani manage to defeat the Sanderson sisters, who turn to dust as the sun rises.

“Hocus Pocus” is not a masterpiece of filmmaking, but it is enjoyable. The movie is full of cheesy ’90s-style tropes and predictable plot lines, but that’s exactly why I like it. Every year, I have fun watching the amazing chemistry of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. Even though these witches are the villains, I can’t stop myself from rooting for them. Bette Midler’s iconic rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” will always be a favorite Halloween song of mine.

“Hocus Pocus 2,” the long-awaited sequel, revives the tale of the Sanderson sisters and introduces two new teenage characters, Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo). Opening in 17th-century Salem, the film also acts as a prequel, explaining the Sanderson sisters’ past. After refusing to marry John Pritchett (Thomas Fitzgerald), a man chosen for her by Reverend Traske (Tony Hale), Winifred is banished. The three Sanderson sisters escape to the nearby forest, where they meet Mother Witch (Hannah Waddingham), who gives Winifred a magic spell book and teaches them how to use the souls of children for eternal youth.

29 years after the original resurrection of the Sanderson sisters, best friends Becca and Izzy accidentally release the witches once again by lighting another black flame candle. This candle was given to them by the owner of the local magic shop, Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who turns out to have secretly tricked them into reviving the witches, believing the Sanderson sisters were misunderstood. The movie then follows Becca and Izzy’s adventure to stop the child-hungry witches from taking revenge on the father—Jefry Traske (Tony Hale)—of their ex-best friend, Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), who is a descendant of Reverend Traske and the town’s mayor. The movie ends with Becca finding out that she is a witch and Winifred casting the all-powerful Magicae Maxima spell, leading her to lose her sisters, as it takes away the thing you love most. Becca, Cassie, and Izzy then cast a reuniting spell so Winifred can join her sisters in death, ultimately defeating the witches once again.

For the second time, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are the clear stars of the movie, reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. I had a great time watching their slapstick comedy and interactions with the modern world, including an entertaining dress-up competition. The ending of the movie also surprised me with its heartwarming message. The conclusion focuses on the importance of family and friendship, providing the Sanderson sisters with a redemption arc.

However, the original “Hocus Pocus” will always remain my favorite. The sequel does not live up to the experience of Halloween and witchcraft you feel while watching the first. Yet, the two movies still work in good harmony to tell the story of the Sanderson sisters, with the sequel making many references to the original. The icing on top of the cake would have been if “Hocus Pocus 2” brought back the characters of Max, Allison, Dani, or Thackery Binx, as I was disappointed in not seeing them included.

I recommend “Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2” to anyone looking for entertaining movies to get them into the fall or Halloween spirit. Don’t expect to see the best cinematography or storytelling of your life, as their intended audience is children, but you can expect to laugh hysterically and finish the film with a smile.

Maggie Smith can be reached at mssmith@wesleyan.edu.