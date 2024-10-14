Pillow Talk: Speculation on the Speculum: Dill and Doe Reflect on Coming of Age and Pap Smears

Both of us have recently turned 21, which means we have reached two major milestones in our lives. Obviously, we can drink legally. But the second, more important milestone is that we both have to go in for our first pap smears. One of us has been more on top of her reproductive health (shoutout Doe) than the other, and while we were discussing her recent pap smear with one of our dear friends, we realized that not everyone knows exactly what they are, why you have to get them, or even when you should spread your legs for your gynecologist.

Every person with a uterus should be getting a pap smear starting at age 21 and normally should continue getting checked up every three years after that. Everyone should get consistent pap smears, but you should talk to your doctor about the frequency, because it completely depends on your risk level. Higher-risk people are those who have multiple partners, become sexually active before the age of 18, have a weakened immune system, smoke, or have unprotected/unhygienic sexual contact. (This includes contact with sex toys.) If you find yourself identifying with any of these risks, we suggest talking to your gynecologist about how to have the safest sexual experiences possible.

So, what are they actually testing for when they shove that medieval torture device up your vagina? Your gyno is taking a serious look at your cervix, specifically for abnormal cell growth. This includes testing for HPV, which, when extreme enough, can lead to cervical cancer. And there is no fun way to spin that. HPV is a viral infection that presents itself as warts on the skin (usually on the genitals, throat, anus, and mouth). However, in the modern and wealthy United States, we are lucky enough to have two extremely effective prevention methods. The first is the HPV vaccine, which “has the potential to prevent more than 90% of cancers caused by HPV,” according to the CDC. Secondly, pap smears starting when you are at the highest risk can allow you to catch HPV early and make sure that you take the necessary steps to keep yourself (and your partners) safe.

If you have HPV, you are nowhere near alone. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the United States, with an estimated 80% of sexually active people being infected at any given time. STIs of all kinds are part of the reality of having sex and are nothing to be ashamed of. However, if you are partaking in behaviors that can put your partners at serious risk, let’s take a moment to reflect on what type of person would do such a thing. That’s right, a negligent one. So get tested regularly, go in for your pap smears, and get vaccinated if you have not already.

A note for our people with penises: While there is no way to test if you carry HPV, it is still a leading cause in multiple types of cancers and can lead to genital warts. An anal pap smear is the best way to screen for cancers. And remember, you may carry HPV and not know, so wrap it up!

And now, a full graphic review of Doe’s recent pap smear:

Rating: ★★☆☆☆

Let’s start with the positives: I am now 100% confident that I am HPV-negative! I am fully aware of my STI status and am confident that I am not infecting Dill anytime soon (+1 stars). Additionally, I had the lucky experience of having a kind and communicative gynecologist (+0.5 star). Finally, it ended up not being as painful as I thought it would be (+0.5 star). However, I will say that the “pressure” that you are told you are going to feel is a lot more uncomfortable and crampy than gynecologists tend to advertise. Compared to birth, I am sure a pap smear is definitely more comfortable, but I think that we as a society should stop downsizing the pain that people with uteri have to endure during much of their reproductive health journey. When the speculum entered my body, it was not too bad. I was tense, which made it harder, so I suggest deep breathing through this process. The real discomfort started when the blade of the device started to widen in my vaginal canal. Next came the swabs that entered into my cervix and felt similar to an intense period cramp. (The weirdest part of this step was the knowledge that my gyno was trying to steal my cells.) All in all, I would not say it was my favorite way to spend an afternoon, but the reassurance it gave me about my health will keep me coming back!