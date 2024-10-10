The Tongues of Wesleyan: Chinese FLTA Liu Hongli on Language Learning, Exploring Education Differences, and Bridging Cultures Through Teaching and Games

The Argus sat down with Liu Hongli, the University’s Chinese Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA). Juggling her responsibilities as both a teacher and a graduate student, Liu has been able to experience the quirks of American liberal arts education during her time at Wesleyan and appreciates how even a game of Mahjong can bridge cultural gaps. The following interview was conducted in Mandarin Chinese and has been translated into English. The interviewee’s name is presented in the Chinese order, surname first and given name second.

The Argus: Could you tell us a bit about yourself to start?

Liu Hongli: My name is Liu Hongli (刘鸿励). “Hong” (鸿) stands for great aspirations, and “Li” (励) means striving for excellence. My name sounds kind of like Emperor Qianlong’s (弘历). I’m this year’s Chinese Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) at Wesleyan, and I’m also a second-year graduate student at Beijing Normal University (BNU). The FLTA role is like an internship for me, so I’m teaching here while completing my graduate work. I still have research projects and papers to write for BNU. At Wesleyan, I focus on teaching, but I also integrate my students’ learning experiences into my research.

A: Why did you apply for the FLTA program, and what attracted you to Wesleyan?

LH: I applied through a program in China that partners Beijing Normal University with Wesleyan. Every year, one person is selected, and I applied last December or January. I chose Wesleyan because I saw it as a great opportunity for both personal growth and career development. Wesleyan’s program stood out among many other options, not just for the salary but also for its academic environment. I really appreciate the liberal arts education here. Although Wesleyan is small, it’s rich in resources. For example, I’m taking a course called “Neuroscience of Learning and Memory” [NS&B320], where there are only about five or six students, allowing for very personalized attention from the professor. This is also part of the reason why I found this program really special: I get to be both a teacher and a student. I can also take courses and participate in student activities. My student ID even says “graduate student,” so it’s a unique combination of teaching and learning in the American education system.

A: Have you found the education system here different from China’s?

LH: The biggest difference to me is that in China, students choose their major before they start college, and many don’t fully understand their field of study [going in]. At Wesleyan, students have the flexibility to be in an open curriculum for two years before deciding on a major, which I think is excellent. Another difference is the abundance of educational resources here. Every professor holds office hours, and I do the same for my students. Even if only one student comes, I’m committed to helping them. I feel the same when I attend my own professor’s office hours.

A: How would you describe your experience of teaching here?

LH: Most of my students are first-years and complete beginners. Helping them learn Chinese from scratch is very fulfilling. They often ask questions that we, as native speakers, don’t think about, like why we say “liang ge yue” (两个月) for two months instead of “er ge yue” (二个月) when “liang” and “er” both mean “two” in Mandarin. These questions prompt me to think more deeply about our language rules and how I can adapt my teaching methods. My master’s program [at BNU] is International Chinese Language Education and Applied Linguistics, so these questions [my students raised] help me refine my teaching. Practical teaching experience is crucial—without it, theory remains abstract.

A: What do you hope both you and your students will gain from this year?

LH: I hope my students don’t just learn the language but also develop a genuine interest in Chinese culture. My childhood dream wasn’t to be a teacher, but through my studies at BNU, I’ve grown to enjoy it. I want [my students] to like Chinese and feel comfortable using it to communicate. Learning Chinese will open up a window to a new world, I believe. If I can help them make any progress, I would feel like I’ve done something meaningful. Outside of class, we hold the Chinese Language Table [every Thursday at noon in Boger Hall] and activities like Mahjong on Fridays at 4:30 p.m. in Fisk Hall. I think Wesleyan has an excellent Chinese cultural environment, especially with events like the recent Mid-Autumn Festival, where we had mooncakes, tea, art performances, and I played the guzheng. I didn’t expect to find a guzheng here at Wesleyan.

Back to your question. Personally, my immediate goal is to finish my thesis. This internship counts toward my graduation, so I need to complete a report and thesis. But beyond that, I hope to [encounter] and am already encountering challenges in teaching and [I hope to] grow from them. This is my first time teaching abroad, so both the experience and the relationships I build with my students are incredibly valuable.

A: What are your plans for the future after this internship?

LH: When I was younger, I wanted to be a diplomat. I’ve always been fascinated by international affairs. I now see education as a form of “micro-diplomacy” because classroom interactions here are a kind of international exchange. In the future, I hope to return to China, pursue a Ph.D., and become a university professor, continuing my passion for teaching.

A: Overall, how has your experience been working and living at Wesleyan so far?

LH: Wesleyan provides excellent resources for language teaching, and the support for FLTAs is great. Our accommodations are well-equipped, with all the necessities provided, and every professor I’ve met has been incredibly approachable. I’m especially grateful to [Associate Professor of the Practice in East Asian Studies Mengjun] Liu and [Visiting Instructor of Chinese Chongyi] Liang from the Chinese Language Program for guiding me both in my work and life.

A: Do you have any favorite activities or places to visit in Middletown?

LH: Yes! Have you been to the toy store on Main Street (Amato’s Toy and Hobby)? It’s like a little paradise! Every time I go, I end up buying a toy. They have so many fun things. Even as a graduate student, I still love those little trinkets.

A: 谢谢！(“Thanks” in simplified Chinese)

The interview was translated to English from Mandarin Chinese, and has been edited for length and clarity.

“The Tongues of Wesleyan” is a new series in the Features section that amplifies the voices of the University’s Foreign Language Teaching Assistants (FLTAs). Each article features a conversation held in the FLTA’s native language, translated into English by the interviewer(s). These articles hope to celebrate all languages spoken across campus and spark dialogue around the dominance of English in higher education.