Pillow Talk: Astrological Erotica, Learn Your Sexual Horoscope for This Sexy Spooky Season

A note: we are not astrologists. Neither are we particularly connected with our own charts. But, for all you stargazers out there, we have put together some very loosely informed horoscopes to get you thinking about new ways to connect with your body.

Aries: March 21–April 19

As the most fiery of the bunch, bring that spark into the bedroom by discussing a personal fantasy with a partner, or explore it by yourself. Take the time to build that confidence you exude outside the bedroom within your sex life.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

You love a luxurious experience, whether that be a decadent meal or an intense day of self-care. Why not try to bring that Michelin Star feast into your sex life. Many foods are known to be aphrodisiacs, such as chocolate or oysters; so grab some “take out” before you “eat out” for a true sensual exploration.

Gemini: May 21–June 21

We know that we can’t pin you down, and you may not like being tied up, but spontaneity does light your fire. Take a look at your relationship with your partner or yourself this week and take a spontaneous risk, even if it is as simple as going on a date in the middle of the week!

Cancer: June 22–July 22

Trust is super important to you. Work on being intimate with yourself (or a partner) outside of sex to get those coals nice and hot before lighting your fire. Intimacy comes in many different forms, like doing your laundry together or devoting time to something that you love. Deepen that connection to allow your head to be fully in the game.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

To our passionate lions, you have a flair for the dramatic, so role-play may be just the thing to allow you to bask in the spotlight you love so much! Pretend to order that pizza from your partner and dig in.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Your approach to life is systematic and planned, so something that could help you prioritize your sexual health and intimacy is by scheduling these times into your GCal. While the sex may not be spontaneous, putting doing it on your to-do list will help you be fully present because you’re sticking to your schedule!

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 23

Being represented by the scales leaves nothing to the imagination; you are all about balance. Making sure that both you and your partner are satisfied is an essential part of your fulfilling sex life. Try out some new positions where both people are getting some action!

Scorpio: Oct. 24–Nov. 21

Famously mysterious and complicated, we are struggling to give you advice because we feel we barely know you. Spend some time getting to know yourself, so you can more easily open up to and communicate with a partner. Figure out exactly what makes you open your legs so you can open your heart.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

You’ll try anything once, and you should make sure your partner knows that. You can get wrapped up in taking on the next big challenge, so make sure to set aside time between your thrilling experiences to ask your partner what they want to try. Your fire knows no bounds; the best way to get your adrenaline fix is by going into the unknown.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Patience is the name of your game. You like to take your time, so let the anticipation swell until you can’t stand it any longer. Do not rush to the finish line. Like in any good novel, let there be a build to the climax.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Although you are an air sign, which is obvious in your dynamic nature, you also are represented by the water-bearer. Don’t be afraid to get soaking wet in more ways than one. Whether that is channeling your inner “The Notebook,” “Grease,” or recreating the shower scene from “Sex/Life,” you love getting sensual in a steamy setting.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

You love a fantasy despite being firmly rooted in reality; bring the fantasy to life! Indulge your sensitive side by communicating openly with yourself or your partner about what will woo those pants right off. Light some candles, get cozy, and let someone else do the work, whether that is a human or an electronic companion.

We hope your stars align in cosmic seduction this week, so go out, get creative, and have fun in the bedroom!

Stargazing,

Dill & Doe