Wesleyan Field Hockey Tops Bates for First Time in Ten Years

Wesleyan field hockey entered its season with high hopes. Following a 2023 campaign in which they boasted their best record since 2010, the Cardinals knew there was no ceiling on what they could accomplish this year.

After clinching three straight non-conference victories over Worcester Polytechnic Institute (5–1), Vassar College (4–1), and Western New England University (5–2), the Cardinals finally moved into NESCAC play with their matchup against no. 24 nationally ranked Hamilton on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Captain and midfielder Helen Deretchin ’25 explained how the team knew playing their first game in the most competitive conference in DIII field hockey was going to be a major adjustment.

“We knew we were prepared for game situations, but not NESCAC games,” Deretchin said. “So going into Hamilton, we knew it was going to be really tough and really fast.”

The Continentals jumped out to an early lead, scoring two minutes into the game, but the Cards fought back. As the final seconds of the first half ticked down, Deretchin found the back of the cage, tying Hamilton 1–1. Both defenses tightened in the third quarter, as the teams only took three shots combined with none going in. With under eight minutes left Hamilton broke the tie, scoring a long goal to take the late lead. The margin would hold as Wes was unable to score in the final few minutes, losing to Hamilton 2–1.

Captain and forward Georgia Adams ’26 reflected on how the loss was an important lesson for the team.

“I think a lot of us agree that that loss was really important because it was kind of a reality check that we have a lot of things to work on, and winning NESCAC isn’t going to come easily to us just because we have this really good team on paper,” Adams said.

On Sept. 17, Wesleyan took on Roger Williams University, looking to gain some positive momentum after the close conference loss. The Hawks got the scoring started early in the second quarter, but Deretchin was quick with the equalizer, tying the game 1–1 in the 21st minute off an assist from captain and midfielder Kenzie Kelly ’25. In the third quarter, forward Leila Feldman ’28 added a goal (the first of her career) in the 41st minute, putting the Cards up 2–1. That score held until the 54th minute with forward Teddy Tolbert ’28 scoring, and although the Hawks scored only one minute later, Kelly nailed the game-sealer in the 57th minute, giving the Cards a 4–2 win.

Ready to avenge the previous weekend’s loss to the Continentals, the Cardinals revved up the intensity as they prepared for their next NESCAC game against no. 9 Bates on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“We really prepared a lot going over how we were going to handle them because Bates is a very skilled team,” goalkeeper Audrey Pace ’26 said. “They’re very aggressive. They’re a bit different from what we’d seen before. So we were all really working hard to push each other.”

On game day, Sept. 21, Wesleyan dedicated Hicks Field in a ceremony celebrating Jeff ’67 and Peter Hicks ’72 . The Cards looked to add a win over the Bobcats to the occasion, but history was not in their favor as Bates was riding an eight-game winning streak against the Red and Black.

The Cards were not focused on the past as honorees, alumni, parents, and fans looked on, and they put on a show. The scoring got started early as Tolbert ran through a melee of Bobcats’ defenders and scored her second goal in two games, putting the Cards up 1–0. Just three minutes later, captain and back Imani Ochieng ’25 received a pass from Deretchin and blasted the ball inside the left post to extend the lead 2–0. The Red and Black kept piling on in the 20th minute as Adams’ shot found the goal to give the Cards a 3–0 lead and Adams her team-leading fifth goal of the season.

The first half concluded with the 3–0 lead thanks in part to brilliant play by Pace, who recorded four saves in the second quarter alone. After facilitating in the first half with two assists, Deretchin put her name in the scoring column with a goal four minutes into the second half, giving the Cards a 4–0 lead. The Bobcats got one back several minutes later as they tried to chip away at the massive lead, but they were ultimately unable to, with a 42nd minute goal by forward Sarah Porter ’27 serving as the final nail in the coffin. When all was said and done, the 10-year drought was snapped and Wes had beaten the Bobcats 5–1.

Adams explained how the win was a testament to the team’s continual growth and development.

“I just don’t really think [Bates was] ready for the intensity and the pace that we came at them with,” Adams said. “I think last year we played scared against them, and we weren’t scared at all [this year] and that really unnerved them. I think we were surprised by the 5–1 score, but in a good way. Not only can we compete with the best teams in the country, but we can really beat them. So that was a huge confidence boost.”

But the weekend was not over for the Cards, as the following day they took on the six-time defending NCAA DIII champions, no. 1 Middlebury.

The Panthers launched a balanced attack against the Cardinals, scoring in all four quarters, and although the Red and Black put up a solid fight, they fell to Middlebury 5–0. The defense did what they could, and Pace posted a season-high 11 saves, but it was not enough to stop the Panthers’ potent offense.

Reflecting on the loss, the Cardinals were determined to not let it deter their progress for the year.

“Although it was 5–0, it was the most evenly matched game that we’ve played against Middlebury since I’ve been there,” Deretchin said. “Even the Middlebury coach was like, ‘That was not a 5–0 game,’ which was great to hear. If the number one coach in the nation tells us that we are doing a good job, we gotta keep going with this trajectory and not be satisfied.”

Ready to get back on track, the Cardinals prepared for their next challenge as they took on no. 7 Tufts at home on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Jumbos got the scoring started seven minutes into the game, taking an early 1–0 lead. The second quarter began with Wes down, but that changed quickly as Tolbert received a feed from midfielder Brooke Miner ’28 and scored to tie the game at 1–1 only 46 seconds into the quarter. Less than two minutes later, Miner stepped up to take a penalty shot and sent the ball into the left side of the cage, giving Wes a 2–1 lead. For the rest of the game, the Cardinals’ defense was on point as Pace made four saves and the team defended four Tufts penalty corners. The 2–1 lead held for the last 42 minutes of the game, and Wes secured the victory to raise their overall record to 6–2 (2–2 in conference).

Going forward, the Cardinals face a gauntlet of NESCAC matchups, beginning with Amherst on Saturday, Oct. 5, but they’re more than ready to face the challenge.

“A lot of our successes have been a whole team effort,” Pace said. “I think that’s an important thing to continue to be successful. And to not underestimate anybody, I know some of those games we haven’t won before. But we always say don’t play reactively, play proactively. Instead of being scared and to just not play to lose, let’s play to win.”

