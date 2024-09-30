Pillow Talk: The Down and Dirty Contraception Guide

In celebration of World Contraception Day this past Friday, we have created a basic guide to the exciting world of contraception. Your latex allergy is no excuse. We have compiled a list of ways to prevent pregnancy that think outside the box of condoms.

If you are doctor’s office averse, there are many methods of contraception that you can administer at home, without the intervention of a medical professional. However, you are going to have to bravely call the doctor’s office—or kindly ask your mom to—at least once, as these forms of birth control require a prescription. Both the NuvaRing and birth control patches are largely effective (especially in tandem with a condom) in preventing pregnancy. You insert the NuvaRing into your vaginal canal, and it lives there for up to a month before it has to be changed out for a new one. Patches are placed on the skin (usually the upper arm) and are replaced weekly. “The pill” is taken at the same time daily, and is equally effective as the ring and patch when used correctly. If you can take a pill at the same time every day, your love connection may be with this form of contraception. All of the methods above are hormonal forms of birth control, meaning they can help with acne, menstrual cycle regulation, or anything else related to your hormones, if you have a uterus. However, hormonal birth control can cause some serious side effects, such as nausea, depression, excessive bleeding, and mood swings. The pill has the most variability, and it may take some time to find the right fit for you. You should consult your doctor if you are experiencing negative side effects.

An exciting new contender in the ever-so-thrilling world of contraception is an over-the-counter birth control pill, newly available as of this past spring! We know that getting on the waitlist for an appointment with the elusive Davison gynecologist, or any appointment with Davison for that matter, can be difficult. If you want to try the birth control pill, but your schoolwork leaves no room for a stroll through the CFA, you can now pick up an FDA approved Opill over the counter at your local pharmacy!

The next methods are just what the doctor ordered: forms of contraception that must be administered by a medical professional. These are low maintenance options, but do require a procedure or shot to insert. These options have been known to be painful or uncomfortable during initial insertions. The most well-known of this clique is the intrauterine device (IUD), which is a T-shaped device that sits inside your uterus and is inserted through your cervix. It is viable for up to ten years without any intervention! If you think the IUD is right for you, you are able to choose between a hormonal or copper version. The hormonal IUD works similarly in the body to the other hormonal contraceptives that we have mentioned, while the copper IUD blocks the sperm and the egg from moving to the “implant” phase of their relationship. There is also a birth control implant available. It works very similarly to a hormonal IUD, except that it is a small rod inserted into the arm that releases hormones instead of a structure in the uterus. It can last up to five years. Finally, if a procedure gives you the heebie-jeebies, an injection of the hormone progestin may be the best option for you. Once every three months, you will have to go to the doctor’s office to get this shot, so we hope you like your gynecologist!

One thing to note is that all of these contraceptive options should be used with a condom to prevent STIs and have a second layer of protection to ensure that you do not create a screaming ball of joy (this does not mean to use two condoms).

Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself in the doctor’s office, and if Davison asks who sent you, tell them your dear DillDoe did.

Watching Opill ads between quarters of the WNBA playoffs,

Dill and Doe