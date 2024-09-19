Here’s to a safer and more secure Wesleyan experience. 

Yet again, the Wesleyan community is haunted by campus safety alerts after a Bennet Hall break-in was reported last Friday. This not only induces fear but begs the question of whether campus is safe for us students. I think we could do better, and I think these are some ways we can make our campus more safe.

Before that, let’s take a step back. The first report of a break-in this year came from an attempted entry to a student residence on Pine Street on Saturday, Sept. 7. Not even a week after that report, a harassment case regarding two students walking on Church Street was reported. Then came the report of an intruder entering a student’s room in Bennet Hall. These are just the reported cases that the Office of Public Safety (PSafe) has sent to everybody’s email addresses. In no way do these reports represent the total 131 cases and reports that PSafe has received since the start of the fall semester.

One-hundred thirty-one is a lot, for sure. PSafe’s efficiency in dealing with and communicating about these situations shows its commitment to protecting campus and the Wesleyan community. But promptness is not enough, nor is it a guarantee that students will be safe throughout the year. As reassuring as the emails may seem, they do not necessarily equate to a guarantee of safety for the entire Wesleyan community.

The issue of safety on campus goes beyond prompt alerts and immediate responses. PSafe’s response does not necessarily erase concerns of future incidents. Real safety cannot be achieved solely through reactive measures. It requires a proactive approach to prevention. And so I talked to Director of PSafe Scott Rohde about the ways in which we can make our campus community safer in light of these recent incidents.

According to Rohde, having a good communication plan with your roommates or hallmates can make everyone involved safer. Next, it is important to properly secure your room and belongings inside it, especially when you are going out. For people in residential halls, it is crucial to ensure that you only let people that you know inside your building. When outside, being vigilant is key. Walk in groups, especially in areas with less traffic. Avoid walking with loud music on—just turn it up when you are safely in your room—and always be aware of your surroundings. Use the Wesleyan RIDE service; it is free. Finally, take ownership of your personal safety. No one will protect you on this campus more than yourself, not even PSafe.

These are simple and obvious measures we can take to keep ourselves and our peers safe. Yet a lot of students tend to disregard these notions because they believe Wesleyan is a great community. While the campus community is great, this does not negate the very real safety threats we face, and does not mean that we should not be proactive about ensuring our safety. We are still an open campus, so these small measures are imperative.

“Ninety percent of the reports will be prevented just by following these measures,” Rohde said.

Dear PSafe and University administration: Beyond physical measures, establishing a culture of awareness and vigilance among students is equally crucial, and having these safety measures reinforced during orientation and hall meetings is imperative. Regular safety workshops like fire prevention and self-defense should be mandated for the whole Wesleyan community, and improved communication channels for reporting will contribute to our own safety and that of our peers significantly. The nature of campus security is broad and complex. It involves not just the response to incidents but also the reliability of emergency systems and the accessibility of support resources for affected students. Safety requires a holistic approach that integrates all these elements into action, and, noting recent events, Wesleyan must be more proactive in addressing safety concerns.

In an ideal world, every prompt alert would be a guarantee of safety, but safety is a continuously evolving process that needs sustained effort. While PSafe should be applauded for its efforts, the focus must also be on the preventative aspect of campus security. A commitment to safety cannot be measured by the speed of response, but by the effectiveness of the systems in place to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place.

As the Wesleyan community moves forward, collaboration between campus authorities and the student body is essential. Together, we must strive not only for speedy responses to threats, but for a future where such responses are less necessary because our preventative measures are effective.

Here’s to a safer and more secure Wesleyan experience.

Ry De Guzman is a member of the class of 2028 and can be reached at rdeguzmanjr@wesleyan.edu.