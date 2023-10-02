Connecticut Announces That Minimum Wage Will Increase in January 2024

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $15.69 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2024 in a press release published on Monday, Sept. 18. The wage increase is the first implementation of Connecticut’s economic indicator adjustment, a measure that reflects increasing costs of living and employment in the state. Public Act 19-4 increased state minimum wage from $13 per hour to $15 per hour through scheduled increases between 2019 and 2023 and tied future increases to the economic indicator adjustment.

“The minimum wage for many years [has] remained stagnant, making existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a fair, modest increase.”

Several University administrators confirmed that the University will implement the increase according to state law and student workers can expect their wages to increase beginning next semester.

“Starting on January 1st, 2024, the minimum wage for on-campus jobs will be raised to $15.69 per hour, reflecting the state’s minimum hourly wage increase,” Associate Director for Campus Employment Allison Soden said. “Wesleyan adheres to the state minimum wage and will continue to uphold this practice.”

In 2016, the Wesleyan Student Assembly unanimously voted to enact an annual wage increase plan that would increase the University’s minimum hourly wage to $15 by 2019. This plan would have been the first time in recent years that the University’s minimum wage exceeded the state’s. However, the University never signed the passed bill into effect. Since then, campus minimum wages have reflected Connecticut’s minimum wage.

According to the school’s 2024–27 class profiles, approximately 43.75% of current Wesleyan students receive financial aid from the University; many of those plans include financial allotments for work-study. Because a large portion of the money earned through work-study is intended to help pay tuition and other school-related expenses, the increase has the potential to impact students’ ability to pay.

“It’s really nice because a lot of people like me are on work-study, so it helps for paying tuition,” Gwen Arzaga ’26 said.

However, some argue that the University should be doing more to ensure that students are receiving fair hourly wages.

“I believe that sometimes, [Wesleyan] workers making hourly wages are not compensated sufficiently at the current minimum wage,” one University administrator who spoke under the condition of anonymity said.

Other administrators on campus have voiced their support for the minimum wage increase. Caleb T. Winchester University Librarian Andrew White stressed the importance of supporting students with a livable wage.

“I never want to assume the economic conditions of student workers,” White said. “Personally, I support paying a living wage and appreciate living in a state that recognizes the needs of working individuals and families. I believe that campus workers should be able to support themselves and their families, if needed.”

The wage increase comes in the midst of a years-long progressive effort to raise states’ minimum wages to a “living wage.” In the past week, California and New York City raised their minimum wages for fast food and food delivery workers, respectively, and Florida increased its state minimum wage.

These efforts stem from the rising cost of living across the nation and the growing impact of labor unions in the United States. Their expanding influence has been evident on the’s campus, too, with an ongoing Residential Life labor dispute that recently culminated in the formation of the country’s first voluntarily recognized undergraduate workers’ union.

Some campus employers already pay students a higher starting hourly wage than the state minimum wage. For example, food-service provider Bon Appétit pays students $17 per hour. Resident District Manager for Bon Appétit Management Michael Strumpf indicated that he expects Bon Appétit’s wages to continue to exceed the state’s minimum wage, even following future state minimum wage increases.

Although some students have expressed appreciation for the minimum wage increase, others doubt the impact.

“I think minimum wage increases will help students on work-study, with the work commitments that they have to support,” Zachary Berkenkotter ’26, who works at ITS services, said. “But I’m not sure how much a .69-dollar increase will alleviate [financial difficulties].”

Leo Bader contributed to reporting.

Spencer Landers contributed to reporting.

Miles Pinsof-Berlowitz can be reached at mpinsofberlo@wesleyan.edu.