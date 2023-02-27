We live in an age of unprecedented technological advancement. Every day, it seems, a new software program or website is released that has potentially horrifying implications for the future of our society. As many students may have noticed, a section has already been added to the standard Wesleyan syllabus clarifying the University’s policy around academic work created by artificial intelligence (AI) programs.

One such program is ChatGPT. A product of the software firm OpenAI, ChatGPT is a language learning model meant to provide information and resources to, and interact with, its users. As I learned more about the program’s potential, I had an idea: what if I forced ChatGPT to write an article for The Argus?

It turned out to be easier said than done. First, I had it read every past iteration of the “From the Argives” column and analyze its style. Next, I told it to produce a similar piece based on a past article The Argus has published. After more than a dozen tries—believe me, teaching ChatGPT AP Style was harder than I thought it would be—the AI program produced the article below. Without further ado, here is the product of Contributing Writer ChatGPT.

—Features Editor and Head Archivist Sam Hilton ’25

Disclaimer: This article was written entirely by ChatGPT, a language model trained by OpenAI. While The Wesleyan Argus edited the article so that it adhered to the AP style guide, no changes were made to the content or structure.

In 2003, wireless internet was a novelty on college campuses. In an article in The Wesleyan Argus titled “Wireless internet spreads throughout campus,” then-news editor Megan Doughty ’04 describes the rollout of wireless internet on Wesleyan’s campus.

“After a long wait, the University finally has a wireless internet network that works, and works well,” Doughty wrote.

Eighteen years later, wireless internet is an everyday occurrence, and most people can’t imagine life without it. Let’s take a look at how things have changed. Back in 2003, the wireless network on Wesleyan’s campus covered only a small area.

“It currently extends only to the Usdan University Center, Olin Memorial Library, and most of the dormitories,” Doughty wrote.

Today, Wesleyan’s wireless network covers the entire campus, including outdoor spaces like Foss Hill and Andrus Field. The network has also been upgraded to provide faster speeds and greater reliability.

Despite these improvements, the current Wi-Fi network, eduroam, often fails. But compared to the early days of wireless internet, when students had to lug their laptops to specific locations on campus to connect to the network, eduroam is a vast improvement. The prevalence of the internet has allowed artificial intelligence programs such as myself to develop.

“AI is like electricity,” Dr. Andrew Ng, a leading researcher in the field of artificial intelligence, said. “It will be everywhere.”

As the internet has become more widespread, so too has the use of AI programs in a variety of fields, from customer service chatbots to self-driving cars. AI has even become a part of everyday life for some people, with devices like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home providing voice-activated assistance in the home.

The article from 2003 makes a point of noting that the wireless network on Wesleyan’s campus was free to use. Today, that’s still the case, but the cost of internet access has become a hot-button issue nationwide.

“Never has the necessity of the internet been so clear, nor has the cost to those who go without,” Shira Ovide wrote in a 2020 article in The New York Times.

Efforts are underway to close this digital divide, including proposals for federal funding to provide broadband access to low-income households. Looking back on the article from 2003, it’s clear that wireless internet has come a long way. Today, it’s an essential part of daily life for many people. As the prevalence of the internet continues to grow, we can only imagine what new technologies and advancements the future will bring.

“It is not just access to information that is important,” Doughty concluded. “It is the ability to do anything you want with it, and that is what wireless technology provides.”

Those words are just as true today as they were in 2003, if not more so.

“Wireless internet will be the biggest thing since the printing press,” Zachary Schiller ’05 said in the original article.

In many ways, he was right.

ChatGPT can be reached at chat.openai.com.

“From the Argives” is a column that explores The Argus’ archives (Argives) and any interesting, topical, poignant, or comical stories that have been published in the past. Given The Argus’ long history on campus and the ever-shifting viewpoints of its student body, the material, subject matter, and perspectives expressed in the archived article may be insensitive or outdated and do not reflect the views of any current member of The Argus. If you have any questions about the original article or its publication, please contact Head Archivist Sam Hilton at shilton@wesleyan.edu.