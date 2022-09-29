Astrology With Nico: September 30- October 6

Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’s weekly astrology column: Astrology with Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.

Advice for all: This weekend will start off with a fun and adventurous vibe, encouraging everybody to expand their horizons and let go of their worries. However, communication with friends and loved ones may be tense and past arguments may resurface. Choose your words carefully because harsh words cannot be unsaid. As the week progresses passions will cool and work and planning for the future will be highlighted. Now is a great time to become organized and grounded. Write a to-do list that you can complete before the fiery full moon in Aries on October 9th.

Aries

This week, you will be thinking a lot about relationships. You may feel a bit boisterous and overconfident, you’ve had a lucky streak for quite some time. However, luck does not prevent you from making mistakes. Take some time to reflect. You have a lot of energy building inside of you and now is the time to decide where to direct it.

Lucky Number: 1

Color: Steel

Vibe: Introspective

Taurus

You may have felt some intense emotions the past few days, but this will subside and you will be able to get back to what really matters to you. Have fun this weekend before getting serious later in the week. You are feeling pretty and someone special may reach out to you.

Lucky Number: 3

Color: Pale blue

Vibe: Romantic

Gemini

You have been feeling antsy and a bit confused for a while. This should clear up a bit as the week progresses and you begin to feel some stability again. Reevaluate your commitments and analyze how they align with your values.

Lucky Number: 5

Color: Dark green

Vibe: Seeking stability

Cancer

You have been seeking comfort and are in the process of surrounding yourself with familiar things. You may feel nostalgic this week, which is valid as long as you do not become stuck in the past. The stars are urging you to move forward.

Lucky Number: 2

Color: Royal blue

Vibe: Spiritual

Leo

Your fun-loving side will get to shine this weekend. You are ready to socialize and show everybody your carefree nature. Let the past fade away and open up new doors in your work life. You are ready to face opposition head-on.

Lucky Number: 10

Color: Crimson

Vibe: Moving forward

Virgo

You are feeling scatterbrained, which is not typical for you. You are used to being organized, but this chaos is trying to show you something. A big change has not come around in while. Are your beliefs holding you back? Try relinquishing control and see what happens.

Lucky Number: 4

Color: Gold

Vibe: Release

Libra

It is your season and this weekend is the perfect time to dress up and show off how good you feel. You will be surrounded by people this weekend, but this week is also time for you to make important decisions. Don’t let social obligations stand in the way of your ambition.

Lucky Number: 12

Color: Sandstone

Vibe: Decisive

Scorpio

This week will allow you to be clear on what you have been working towards. It is possible that you are feeling bored, but peace is what you really need. Beware of gossip, because secrets spilled this weekend will cause some drama.

Lucky Number: 7

Color: Lime

Vibe: Patient

Sagittarius

You are feeling excited this weekend. You may be more blunt than usual, so choose your words carefully. A friend or significant other may be in the mood to fight, but as long as you keep your cool, the situation will resolve itself. Your confidence will help you succeed this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Color: Red grape

Vibe: Confident

Capricorn

This weekend will be good for some alone time and self-care. After working hard, you deserve some rest. Engage with your sensual side. You are often so serious that you can forget about your body. Remember that balance is key.

Lucky Number: 11

Color: Pomegranate

Vibe: Pleasureful

Aquarius

This week, you may need to rely upon your friends for emotional support. You don’t often ask for help, even when you really need it. This week, other people can brighten your mood and help you release the burdens you have been carrying.

Lucky Number: 15

Color: Sky blue

Vibe: Emotional

Pisces

You may be feeling confused about your relationships this week and vocalizing how you are feeling is difficult. Sometimes, you wish emotions could be communicated telepathically. Allow this frustration to take you to a new level of self-expression. Channel this creativity.

Lucky Number: 13

Color: Twilight

Vibe: Ethereal

