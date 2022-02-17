Poems of Our Climate: Long Distance Relationship

About the Column:

Happy Valentine’s Day from Poems of Our Climate! Poems of Our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9 whose literary magazine, The Lavender, is opening submissions for volume three on the theme of patterns! Submit and read past issues of The Lavender at Route9.org. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, Poems of Our Climate, please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.

Long Distance Relationship

By Ronan Costello ’25

Separate. But together.

Two minds and hearts and lives intertwined.

Each their own,

Each unique.

Wholly

Separate. But together.

Warmth,

When you’re close.

Physically

Emotionally

Literally

Figuratively,

What does it matter?

Intertwined.

With distance,

Uncontrollably

Cold

Harsh

Alone

Separate.

I Wish I Was With You.

The-day-to-day,

Minute details

Lost in space,

Lost with space.

I Want To Know.

Hard to reckon with,

Hard to reconcile with,

Separate. But together.

One day,

Once-more.

About the Poet:

Ronan Costello is a first-year student. He likes sandwiches and writing self-aware poetry. Feel free to get him a sandwich. Please.