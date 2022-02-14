Poems of Our Climate: your face

About the Column:
Poems of Our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger '23.
your face
By Sabrina Tian ’24
there are moles on it
and they are black and brown
like your eyes
and your hair
and my eyes
and my hair
and my moles
are black and brown too.
i wish i could jump from one to the
next
like a frog in love.
we can have moles together
dig holes with moles together
kill crows and sip joe together
get towed and break toes together
touch my nose to your nose.
Together.
There is a bump on your nose
that i wish i could lie on
beside all your moles.
About the Poet:
Sabrina Tian is a CEAS and Government double major at Wesleyan. She was born and raised in San Diego, California. You may send her movie recommendations at stian01@wesleyan.edu.