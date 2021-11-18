Poems of Our Climate: To Capture

About the Column:

To Capture

By Lila Blaustein ’23

I walk the forest floor with two feet.

Two eyes holding one image

a sight of trees and green

the weaving of innumerable

branches, beauty

a word which floats up

which my mind hands forward

But the silence of beauty

the momentary sound of its acknowledgement

ringing in its empty well

in weakness, in the commotion that raised me

I reach for more.

Although I attach to it in small ways,

to the leaves like flicks of color,

the clarity of the air

and light catching

on the golden line of a spider web,

I bump against the place that desires

no language, desires nothing,

and still,

I reach to grab.

Because it is not enough to feel the way I feel

I must take

things outside, bring them

into my fabric of blood

and passageways, make them alone

mine, alone

and therefore exalted

And in love, too.

all things precious and felt

just mine be mine only mine

I hold my love’s face in my hands

feel fingers on her neck and cheek

Feeling something so large it controls me

feeling it must be

the largest

I reach to capture.

And to own.

Assured because all love’s,

weaker than mine,

cannot subtract from what

I have here, a perfect face

that breathes.

I press a circle on a screen,

I take a picture of the trees.

I claw with futile hands

to collect things

that will outlive me.

About the Poet:

Lila Blaustein is a junior at Wesleyan from Needham, Massachusetts.

Lila Blaustein can be reached at lblaustein@wesleyan.edu