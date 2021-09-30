Vegan Beef: The Great Tofu Faceoff of 2021

Hello! It’s your beloved deferred-from-Brown, Sagittarius, INFJ, Editors-in-Chief Hannah and Emma. Recently, we came to the realization that we are both big fans of tofu dishes. However, in our tofu technique discourse, we discovered that we have very different methods. Behold, the battle of the tofu.

Hannah’s Recipe:

I’m obviously biased, but I think my two-ingredient tofu recipe is to die for. I don’t believe in measurements so if that offends you, shield your eyes.

Ingredients:

Extra-firm tofu. This is a must, the silky shit won’t do

Trader Joe’s Soyaki, though any Soy Vey works

Optional: Couscous, for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Take the tofu out of the packaging and press using paper towels and something heavy. Replace the paper towels every five minutes/whenever the paper towels get soaked through. Take pressed tofu and cut it into little cubes. Place cubes in a large bowl and douse in Soy Vey to marinate. Let sit in the fridge for as long as you see fit. I’m impatient so I typically wait 20-30 minutes, but longer is probably better. Oil pan and place marinated tofu on the pan. Cook until it gets nice and crispy (30-40 minutes). Eat!

Emma’s Recipe:

The nice thing about this tofu recipe is that you can obtain all the ingredients at Price Chopper for around $20 or less. I know this because I recently went to Price Chopper, acquired said ingredients, stood in line while awkwardly clutching all of them in my arms, and struck up a conversation with the printed-button-down-clad man in front of me about the merits of vegetarianism. Actually, this recipe can be made vegetarian or vegan depending on your choice of garnish, which is both good for the environment and, as the man from the line said with conviction, makes you feel better.

Ingredients:

Extra-firm tofu, preferably pressed (see Hannah’s notes above)

White onion

Garlic

Yellow rice (I use Vigo: The yellow, cilantro lime and bean versions are all delicious)

Adobo seasoning

Taco seasoning

Tomato (optional)

Guacamole (optional)

Cheese (optional)

Boil water and cook rice, following instructions on the package. Dice onions and press garlic. Add to a pan with hot oil and sauté until onions look clear. Cut tofu into small cubes and add to the pan. Season tofu with a generous layer of adobo. Stir and cook on one side until the tofu is slightly browned. Add taco seasoning and a touch of cooking oil. Toss again. Finish off with another layer of adobo to taste. Cook until hot and slightly crispy. Serve over rice with tomato, guacamole, and cheese to garnish. Enjoy!

Hannah Docter-Loeb can be reached at hdocterloeb@wesleyan.edu

Emma Smith can be reached at elsmith@wesleyan.edu