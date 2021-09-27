Artgus Artist Spotlight: Dachelle Washington ’22 Talks Music, Intentions and Social Media

This is the first installment of the Artgus Artist Spotlight, an ongoing series presented by the Arts & Culture section, intended to highlight the artistic talents of the wider Wesleyan community. To nominate a student artist for a profile, go to tinyurl.com/3ttmszh4. In this Artist Spotlight, Arts & Culture Editor Annika Shiffer-Delegard spoke with Dachelle Washington ’22 about her work as a musician.

Dachelle Washington is a force to be reckoned with. A senior music major, Washington has released several singles and regularly collaborates with other artists on campus. The Argus sat down with the prolific singer-songwriter after the release of her newest single, “Wanna Be.”

The Argus: Can you tell me about your musical background?

Dachelle Washington: I’m from Harlem, New York, Spanish Harlem, specifically. I went to school in New York, a private school, and there, I mostly [did] musical theater, but I never really liked the theater part of musical theater. I kind of just like the singing and the performance aspect of musical theater.

But in high school they kind of made it seem like you wouldn’t really make it in the [music] industry, which was kind of sad. So I came here and I was actually supposed to go to law school. I was supposed to be a sociology major. That was my plan.

But I had a really hard first couple of years here, and then my academic advisor, Jay Hoggard—he’s the head of the music department—when he was seeing that I was having a bad time, he was like, “I think we were probably paired together because you have some sort of musical background.”

So he forced me to sing, at like 9:00 in the morning, for him. And then he was like, “Yeah, I think you should be a music major.” So sophomore year, I kind of changed direction for everything. That summer was when I recorded my first song ever. I was making things on GarageBand in my room just to kind of escape, but that was the first time where I really recorded something and saw that music could be a thing.

A: What is your process for writing songs?

DW: Basically, I start with figuring out chords, figuring out what the vibe of the song is. Is it fast or slow? And then kind of whatever inspires me. I love writing. I think writing’s my favorite part of the process. And I can write really quickly, but I’m working now on making my process a little bit more poetic. I’m trying to not just write as fast as I can and get whatever out, but to be a little bit more purposeful with my music. Basically, I would just write whatever comes to the top of my head.

I have a lot of melodies in my head and from there I’ll just add harmonies. Once the song is constructed lyrically, then I’ll send it to somebody else to produce it better. Whatever I’m thinking of in the moment is probably what I’m going to write about.

A: Are you planning to release more of an album around “Wanna Be?”

DW: For now I think I’m really working on getting singles out and faster. I’m also really working on getting visuals out more. We’re working on the “Wanna Be” music video, which I’m really excited about. To have a visual aspect to that song will be cool. I’m just really focusing on my single rollout and making sure all the visuals are down pat. I really just want to work on my visual aspects so that it’s a little bit easier. Once I have an album or an EP, I kind of know the process on how to create visuals that go along with the songs. But an EP is in the works.

TA: When you say visuals, do you mean just music videos or cover art?

DW: Kind of all of it. Music videos, cover art promotion, rollout. Just in general, working on my TikTok and my Instagram and just adding a visual to my music, adding a face to things. I’ve been really hesitant with social media. It kind of scares me. So I’ve been forcing myself to put myself out there way more. I’m trying to get people to know me and my inspirations a lot more through my visuals. I feel like music, you can only tell one side of the story and you may not fully understand things, but a visual will help you get the concept more fully. [I’m] just trying to not only develop the actual visuals but also people’s understanding of who I am and where I’m coming from.

A: Do you design the songs with those visuals in mind, or are they kind of something that comes after you write the songs?

DW: I would say I definitely designed songs with colors in mind and vibes. And then, that kind of comes through in the cover art, and then the music video or whatever visuals will be like an elaboration of all of that. Sometimes, I actually write songs with music videos in mind—while I’m writing the song, I’m thinking of what the music video would look like. But color is definitely the main thing that helps kind of map out what all the visuals are going to be like and what the vibe of the song is in general. But I wouldn’t say that I have synesthesia. I’m like that deep into color. I just really like colors. And I think they helped me articulate my feelings really well.

A: I was kind of curious about your collaboration with other musical artists and how that’s been for you.

DW: My most cherished connection has been with Nic Catalan [’22]. They play bass on most of my songs. This year we decided that they’re going to be my musical director. So any show that I put on, they’re going to lead the rehearsals and figure out the arrangements. They’re just so amazingly talented and brilliant, and they’ve helped make all my shows be put together really well. Other people, Tyler Jenkins [’22], who’s in my year, we worked a lot together as well. We wrote a song together that never came [out]. I think my friends really help support me in things, and having people who are achieving the same things as you make you feel like you’re not crazy for chasing your dreams. So I do really cherish all my connections, [like] Mother’s Friends, which Nic Catalan is a part of. They’ve also been amazing. Who else I’m collaborating with? I just feel lucky to perform or collaborate with all these people. Cause there’s just so many talented people on this campus. But those are some that come to mind right now that have really helped me feel way more supported by the music community. Because like I said, I started really late. I was not thinking of doing music at all. So, having people support me feels really good.

A: How do you think that your sound and music are going to change?

DW: I think things are going to get way more personal. I think I [write] a lot of happy songs and I’m always hesitant to write really deep songs because music, for me, is a source of happiness and a source of comfort. Again, in order for people to understand me better, the best way for me to articulate that is through my music. So having a sound that way more reflects how I’m feeling, having projects that way more reflects how I’m feeling. I also have been experimenting way more with jazz and R&B. I’ve been very pop-focused. One goal that I have is to make a path for more Black girls to be indie artists and not always have to be R&B artists and pop artists, to just be able to be quirky and weird and not have our Blackness be what determines the music we make. Play with the aesthetics that haven’t been played with before. Because I listened to that music and I think my musical taste is not what I think people would expect of me.

So, better representing myself and what’s possible for Black girls to make. It’s definitely how I see myself changing and [being] an artist that people can actually look up to and that I [hope to] inspire people rather than just somebody [who] makes music that I like and just puts it out. [I want to be] somebody who has a goal behind their music, and an intention behind it. Everything way more intentional, I think is how I see myself changing. Right now, I’m so focused on school and work and everything, but once I only have music to focus on, I think having an intention behind it will keep me on the right track and lead me to wherever I need to go.

A: What music inspires you in general? What do you listen to?

DW: Ah, I will be honest. I listen to a lot of pop music. It’s my guilty pleasure. But I love pop music. I love jazz. I studied jazz, I love jazz. I love ’90s music. I love old ’60s music and like ’30s music. Even Avril Lavigne or The Chicks.

A: Who are five artists that inspire you?

DW: I would say Lauryn Hill, for sure. Amy Winehouse, Corrine Bailey Rae, my queen, Stevie Wonder, and I’m a Doja Cat Stan. I admire her and that’s probably why I rap sometimes on my songs, just for her. I think she’s just super creative and that’s why, I would say the first four people [who] I’ve grown up on, and then Doja Cat.

A: What should we be anticipating in the future from you in regards to music?

DW: A lot more music. A lot more visuals, I think. A lot more collaborations. Just a lot of everything really. Even the songs that I’ve put out recently, are songs that I made like two years ago that are just now seeing the light of day. I haven’t even been working on new stuff recently. I’ve just been trying to get all this stuff on my computer off my computer, and out into the world. And more performances. I’m really excited to perform. I have my band together finally and we’re all excited to do all the new stuff that’s coming up. So more of everything.

A: Is there anything else you want readers to know?

DW: Hmm. I think the advice that I’ve been giving a lot of people…I was talking to my friends last night, we were all talking about how life is going to be after college. And one thing that we all agreed on is that it’s very easy to admire anybody, even if the things that you put out are bad or dogshit, even the fact that you’ve put it out is so admirable. So I guess my advice to anybody who’s trying to do anything, whether it’s fashion or, I don’t even know, digital marketing or videography, just literally do it. And also, like I said, I’ve been really lucky to work with so many talented people who are in my vicinity. You use the resources around you and you will be surprised at how well things can be done and how talented your friends are at doing the things that they should honestly be getting paid to do. Take risks and believe in yourself and use your environment. And honestly, it’s bound to succeed with those three things.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Annika Shiffer-Delegard can be reached at ashifferdele@wesleyan.edu.