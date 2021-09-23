Women’s Soccer Continues their Winning Ways, Remains Undefeated

The women’s soccer team’s winning ways have continued. The team extended their record to 4–0 overall and 2–0 in the NESCAC with two more wins this past week, including a major Little Three victory over Williams.

During the match, Wesleyan got off to a fast start as Grace Devanny ’23 scored just five minutes from the beginning whistle to earn the Cards a 1–0 lead. This score held for the remainder of the game, leaving the Cardinals with a tight victory over the Ephs in the books. Overall, as a team, the Cards were outshot 10–8 by Williams, but goalie Sarah Hammond ’22 stood tall in net, making the crucial seven saves. This was the Red and Black’s first win at Williams since 1981, though they defeated the Ephs at home in 2019.

Following their stellar road victory, Wesleyan took care of business against the Coast Guard Academy at home, winning by a score of 4–0. Wesleyan once again jumped out to an early lead as Devanny scored on a header off of a cross from Audrey Lavey ’23 just under 10 minutes into the game. The Cards added two more goals in the first half as Kate Hausladen ’23 scored in the 28th minute and Ally Stanton ’24 scored her first career goal in the 37th, giving the Red and Black a 3–0 lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, Gianna Argento ’21 MA ’22 scored the fourth and final goal of the game in the 54th minute to put the game firmly out of reach.

As a team, the Cards were dominant on the stat sheet, outshooting Coast Guard 24–4. Goalies Hammond and Erin Dailey ’23 only had to make one combined save en route to their second shutout of the season. This 4–0 start to the season by Wesleyan represents their second-best start to a season since 1993, as well as their longest shutout streak in team history. To date, the Red and Black have not allowed a single goal in 360 minutes of action.

Captain Emily Ribatt ’21 MA ’22 said that she has been happy with the team’s performance on the field so far this year.

“The team has looked really strong in our last two games,” Ribatt said. We have been implementing what we have been working on in practice like 1v1 defending and high-pressure defense from our forwards.”

According to Ribatt, a major component of this fast start to the season has been the team’s chemistry, despite the long break from competition that the players experienced prior to this year’s season opener.

“We are trusting our teammates and doing a great job of passing under pressure and staying composed, and I think that these elements have been super important for our success,” Ribatt said. “Everyone is very committed to the team and excited to be playing together after so long.”

Midfielder Melissa Wilhelm ’22 credited the offense’s fast start against Williams as a crucial component of the victory.

“I think a key to the win over Williams was coming out strong with energy and getting the early goal,” Wilhelm said. “Also, while Williams had their opportunities, we continued to win our 1v1 battles and never gave in.”

Another important aspect of the Cards’ success so far has been their stout defense. Defender Chloe Odabashian ’23 stressed the importance of keeping up this high level of play as the season continues.

“We need to stay focused and play every game with the same grit that we started the season with,” Odabashian said. “Our coaches say to take our defensive battles personally, and as long as we continue to do so, we will finish strong.”

Next up, the Cards take on Bowdoin this Saturday, at home on Jackson Field. Wilhelm emphasized the importance of keeping up the same level of play that has gotten the team to this 4–0 start.

“I think the key to keep this high level of play against Bowdoin is to go in with confidence,” Wilhelm said. “We have shown that when we play quickly together and win our 1v1 battles we can play around anyone, and Bowdoin is no different.”

