Jewish Students Respond to Overlap of Rosh Hashanah and the First Day of Classes

As a new academic year begins, students are settling into their classes and schedules. For Jewish students, however, this transition has proved difficult. The High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah began on Monday, Sept. 6, and lasted until Wednesday, Sept. 8, thus taking place during the first day of classes, held on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Different Jewish students observe Rosh Hashanah differently, but the overlap between the holiday and classes created a conflict for many.

Rosh Hashanah is analogous to the Jewish New Year and is often characterized as a time of trying new things and openly embracing newness. Rosh Hashanah falls on the first day of the Jewish year, Tishre, and commences a 10-day period of prayer before Yom Kippur, a second High Holiday, begins. Unlike the Gregorian Calendar, which operates on a solar scale, the Jewish Calendar functions on a lunar scale, meaning that the moon cycles mark the beginning of each month. Therefore, the Jewish Calendar is completely distinct from the University academic calendar, making it possible for the first day of classes to begin on Rosh Hashanah, one of the most significant holidays of the Jewish year.

According to University Registrar Anna Van Der Burg, the academic calendars are proposed and drafted in groups of six years. For instance, in fall 2019, the University implemented and finalized academic calendars until summer 2025. Moreover, in fall 2025, the University will begin the next group of calendars that would last until 2031. According to federal regulations, each semester must contain fifteen weeks of academic activity, including thirteen weeks of classes. In addition, the academic activity of the semester must be concluded by Wednesday, Dec. 22, when University students go on Winter Break.

The Academic Calendar is created through a detailed and lengthy process between Van Der Burg and the University’s Educational Policy Committee (EPC). The process of implementing the academic calendars begins with Van Der Burg who drafts an initial version of the calendars and submits it to the EPC. After an extensive period of back-and-forth between the EPC, who provide revisions and edits, and Van Der Burg, who implements the changes, the faculty vote to approve the calendars. The process for finalizing the academic calendars can take up to a year, largely due to the thorough revision process. Despite these extensive conversations, the University approved of a calendar that would bring about the overlap of the first day of classes and the Jewish New Year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Rick Culliton sent an email out to students detailing where the University stands in relation to this overlap. In his email, Culliton advised students to reach out to faculty if they were planning not to attend the first day of class. Unlike previous semesters where faculty could drop students who did not show up to the first couple of classes, Culliton noted that this semester, the University asked faculty not to drop students who attended Rosh Hashanah services that day. In addition, members of the administration, including Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Nicole Stanton, notified the faculty of the University’s plans to navigate the issue.

“Memos addressing the conflict were sent to the campus community in order to allow them to make arrangements that work for as many people as possible,” University Communications wrote in an email to The Argus. “In this case, [the] faculty was alerted ahead of time and asked that they not penalize students who observe this important holiday and choose to not attend class.”

Dotan Appelbaum ’22, the Senior Board Advisor of the Wesleyan Jewish Community (WJC), expressed dissatisfaction with Culliton’s email.

“The email to the students was particularly frustrating to me because it was a very short email from Dean Rick that didn’t express any sympathy, didn’t take accountability, didn’t apologize, and instead was a very cold statement,” Appelbaum said. “The most we got out of the email is that the administration had asked professors not to remove people from their classes if they don’t show up on the first day, and I do not feel [it] was strong enough to put Jewish students at ease, especially first-year students.”

Appelbaum also expressed disdain for how the administration’s response negatively impacted the University’s Jewish Community at large.

“I was simultaneously outraged and entirely unsurprised,” Appelbaum said. “I have seen how the University does not seem to care about making this a place where Jewish students, especially observant students, feel like they are able to be full parts of the community, so that was unsurprising but still infuriating to see that happen.”

The WJC’s Jewish Community Coordinator Sarah Backer ’22 described her reservations about the overlap, but mentioned that there was a lot more at play.

“I was concerned and struck with anxiety, but I was not in the least bit surprised,” Backer wrote in an email to The Argus. “I was honestly sad that the university failed to live up to its commitment to being an inclusive and tolerant environment for students of all religious backgrounds.”

In response to the conflict, the WJC Board had extensive conversations pertaining to the issue of first-years, approximately 110 of whom identify as Jewish.

“I think it was disappointing because it was challenging to start a college experience, especially as a freshman, [and have] to make that decision of if you want to go to the first day of class or celebrate Rosh Hashanah with everyone, so it definitely was not ideal,” WJC Chagim (Holidays) Chair Danielle Garten ’24 said. “I know I had a lot of stress.”

Former WJC Limmud (Jewish Learning) Kesher Abby Fisher ’23 echoed Garten’s sentiments, highlighting that the decision to overlap the first day of classes with the High Holiday made it difficult for some first-year students to adjust to campus life.

“I think as a board, we were concerned about first-year students whose first interaction with professors is going to be ‘Hey, I can’t make it to the first class, please don’t drop me from your class… I have to go to services because it’s one of the most important days of the Jewish calendar,’” Fisher said. “For me personally, I ended up going to class on the second day of Rosh Hashanah which was really hard for me. I didn’t want to cause myself a lot of anxiety during the rest of the semester so I felt like I really had to, because Wednesdays are my busiest class day. But it really did feel like a conflict and it really didn’t feel fair.”

Many WJC Board Members expressed that much of their frustration stemmed from how the University did not do as much as other schools across the country, notably Columbia University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In May 2021, Columbia changed its semester start date, circumventing the issue entirely. Similarly, the University of Wisconsin-Madison made a detailed statement to the campus community, expressing sympathy to the student body, and instructing faculty members to best go about navigating this overlap. In addition, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s email addressed growing anti-Semitism and the deep harm that the institution caused, sentiments that were not included in the University’s email.

“Wesleyan’s [response] was kind of like, ‘Here’s the drop/add calendar, caveat: we urge professors not to drop students from their classes if they missed during these days,’” Fisher said. “So completely putting the onus on students rather than acknowledging that as an administration, they screwed up. Immediately, I was just kind of jealous of how other schools were handling it.”

Members of the WJC Board found out about the intersection of classes and Rosh Hashanah in May 2021. The WJC Board reached out to University President Michael Roth ’78 and other members of the administration after commencement, asking for classes to be recorded and to institute a no-questions-asked policy for the second and third day of classes. The WJC Board and the Administration traded emails back and forth throughout the summer, leaving the WJC and Jewish students at large unsure of what would be done about the situation. University Communications confirmed that emails concerning the date conflict were exchanged over the summer with members of the WJC.

“We were hoping to get more out of it,” Appelbaum said. “We were hoping that there would be a stronger, ‘we have told faculty that they cannot drop students for missing the first day of class,’ or, ‘we have asked faculty to record the first day of class,’ these [were the] sorts of things that we were hoping to see, but that we didn’t get. That ended up putting us in a bit of a rush to figure out what to do at that point.”

Backer said she thinks that the scheduling issue reflects a greater trend in the way that the University administration handles religious life on campus.

“Wesleyan as an institution seems to have a strange anti-religious bias,” Backer wrote. “Religious student groups are not given the attention or funding they deserve, which was especially clear with the chaplain situation the MSA had to contend with last year. Part of being a progressive, open-minded, inclusive institution—as Wesleyan professes itself to be—is to support religious student groups. I know that without the Wesleyan Jewish Community, I would be lost and [would] have a more limited sense of community here at Wesleyan. Moreover, religious chaplains and student groups provide spiritual and mental support that is very much lacking at Wesleyan, with CAPS largely underfunded and understaffed, at a time when students have never needed the support more.”

Despite the challenges that Jewish students faced in attending, WJC board members said that the Rosh Hashanah services themselves went very well.

“Of course it was really unfortunate that this happened, [but] I also felt that Rosh Hashanah services were a huge success and it was nice seeing so many people come; it really surpassed my expectations, and they were really nice services,” Garten said. “Everyone was really excited to be there and [was] enthusiastic to participate and so that was a really good feeling besides all of those tensions between having to decide [to attend class], and having an administration not doing what was the most ideal for some students. Apart from all of that, Rosh Hashanah went really really well and it was so nice seeing everybody there.”

