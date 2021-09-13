Story and Soil Brings Coffee and Community to RJ Julia Bookstore

There are numerous places to get a good cup of coffee and bite to eat in Middletown, but Story and Soil is the only place where the drink can be named after a Studio Ghibli film and the sandwich after Bernie Sanders. Beyond carefully catering to the University’s liberal arts student population, Story and Soil endeavors to create a community-oriented space with a bonus of quality coffee. Nestled within the RJ Julia bookstore, the coffee bar incorporates industrial and botanical decor, creating an air of clean vibrancy.

“It can be a spot that people could make their own while also having clear markers of what we’re about and what we value, and have a kind of vibrancy and celebrating the awesome products that we serve,” co-owner Michael Acosta said.

Story and Soil has replaced Grown Café, which closed in January of 2020. The RJ Julia bookstore is Story and Soil’s second location; their flagship café is located in Hartford, Connecticut.

The business, started by Acosta, Michael McCoy, and Sarah McCoy, aims to serve fresh coffee, sustainably sourced from small farms and in small batches for high quality. Story and Soil also has a unique environment; the menu and walls are full of small nods to pop culture, current events, and stories.

“We brought a lot of our communal interests into the marketing, branding, and design of the shop,” Acosta said.

The three owners come up with the item names, sometimes enlisting help from employees, creating the unique Story and Soil flair that is reflective of the owners, employees, and patrons. Bestsellers include the “Espresso Tonic,” made from tonic water, espresso, and lime; the “Democratic Socialist,” a grilled chicken sandwich with Vermont cheese; and the “Spanish Latte,” a slightly sweet condensed milk coffee drink. The current summer specials include the “Princess Mononoke,” a vibrant lilac drink made from butterfly pea tea and sparkling water, and “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” made from strawberries, basil, milk, and espresso. The café’s fall seasonal menu will include nods to various Wes Anderson films, providing University film majors with a convenient first date spot where they can seem both intellectual and quirky.

“It’s what we can do to make little nods to what we’re about,” Acosta said. “Plus, it’s a fun conversation starter.”

Despite opening their second location in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Acosta said the store is already accumulating a regular customer base. Collaborating with the community is at the forefront of Story and Soil’s goals, which is why over the past three and a half years their Hartford location has participated in community events such as fund drives and coffee deliveries to Trinity College events. At their Middletown location, they hope to cultivate the same level of collaboration with the University and Middletown residents, starting with RJ Julia and their employees. Story and Soil plans to work with RJ Julia on First Fridays and similar events, fueled, of course, by a caffeine kick from the store itself.

“[RJ Julia employees] are our first and last customers,” Acosta said. “We really get along.”

Amy Black, the RJ Julia Store Manager, seconded these sentiments.

“We’re excited that [Story and Soil is] hosting unique events like the Latte Art Throwdown and we look forward to bringing back our popular Books on the Menu events, where we share new books while enjoying a boxed lunch,” Black wrote in an email to The Argus. “Coffee and books truly make a great pair—we hope you’ll check them out soon!”

Acosta hopes that the business can expand at the new Middletown location, becoming a staple in the community while still staying true to the co-owners’ initial vision.

“It’s a passion project turned bona fide business,” Acosta said. “We’re able to put our all into it. It’s very much about what we value. It’s a very mission- and vision-driven business.”

