NESCAC Presidents Announce Cancellation of Spring 2020 Athletic Season

NESCAC presidents announced this morning that they had unanimously decided to cancel conference competition this spring due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to the NESCAC’s official website. As a result, Wesleyan’s 12 spring sports teams will have the entirety of their in-conference slate removed, making it all but certain that Wesleyan will not compete in intercollegiate play at all this spring.

At the time of publication, six NESCAC colleges—Amherst, Williams, Middlebury, Bowdoin, Trinity, and Tufts—have made the decision to switch to virtual learning in order to implement social distancing strategies to fight COVID-19. NESCAC presidents determined that it was infeasible to host a season when many athletes will be required to leave campus.

Wesleyan had already canceled nearly all spring break trips, meaning that a large portion of out-of-conference games had already been rescheduled or eliminated by the time the conference-wide cancellation was announced this morning. At the time of publication, University administrators have yet to announce whether or not Wesleyan will transition to remote learning.

