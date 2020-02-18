Fear and Loathing in Anna Wiener’s “Uncanny Valley”

“My impulse…had been to remove myself from my own life, to watch from the periphery and try to see the vectors, the scaffolding, the systems at play,” writes Anna Wiener in “Uncanny Valley,” her memoir of her time in the tech industry. “Psychologists might refer to this as dissociation; I considered it the sociological approach. It was, for me, a way out of unhappiness.”

This simultaneous impression of detachment and self-awareness pervades much of Wiener’s book, whose gently wry tone belies a sharp critique of Silicon Valley and its devotees.

After languishing at a literary agency with little opportunity for advancement, Wiener eventually abandoned the stagnating publishing industry for the glittering world of tech startups in her mid-twenties, lured by the promise of a field that influenced society instead of one that struggled to keep up with it (not to mention a significant pay bump).

“Tech promised what so few industries or institutions could, at the time: a future”

Like many memoirists before her, Wiener uses her specific story to paint a picture of an entire cultural moment. As she moves from New York to San Francisco, and from a tiny e-reading startup to an analytics company to a relatively well-known open-source software development platform (this is almost certainly GitHub, but Wiener doesn’t name any of the companies referenced in her book), each step up in Wiener’s professional journey illustrates with increasing clarity the dark reality behind the grandiose claims of the tech industry. While Silicon Valley’s best and brightest may push the narrative that their work is so important as to be apolitical—uniquely revolutionary in a way that transcends its own cultural and historical moment—nothing could be further from the truth. Nothing exists in a vacuum, not even Google.

This stubborn blindness to the political realities of the world has consequences for people both inside and outside of the industry, Wiener points out. Readers familiar with Facebook’s origins as a website for Harvard students to rank their classmates’ attractiveness, or with Susan Fowler’s viral 2017 blog post about experiencing sexual harassment at Uber, will not be surprised by the sexist antics and willfully naïve worldview Wiener continually encounters. There are blatant instances of misogyny and harassment, such as the colleague who cheerfully informs Wiener that he loves dating Jewish women because of their sensuality, or the colleague with a smartwatch app displaying an animated GIF of a woman’s bare chest, or the colleague with a ranked list of “the most bangable women in the office.” There are more insidious examples as well, like the constant claims that Silicon Valley is a meritocracy—and the underlying implication that the woeful lack of women in tech is a result of the shortcomings of individual women, and not of an industry run by entitled frat bro-wannabes.

One of the most compelling points in “Uncanny Valley” is about the tech industry’s constant use of language that obscures meaning. Wiener’s colleagues use texting abbreviations in their spoken conversations and emojis in their texts. Her employers use a constant stream of catchy lingo, which sounds exciting, but communicates very little.

“People used a sort of nonlanguage, which was neither beautiful nor especially efficient: a mash-up of business-speak with athletic and wartime metaphors, inflated with self-importance,” she writes. “Calls to action; front lines and trenches; blitzscaling.”

The fuzziness of this language is a feature, not a bug. Catchy acronyms and bold speeches about “disruption” shield both producers and consumers from the reality of the product being described. This is especially useful—and dangerous—when the product in question requires spying on customers or displacing minimum wage workers, as it often does.

There is also an acute awareness of how Wiener and everyone around her becomes less and less in-tune with their bodies as technology seeps more and more into their daily lives. In the constant strive to optimize productivity, something must be sacrificed, and that tends to be what many of us appreciate most in life: idle time in the pursuit of pleasure. Bodies are now hacked instead of enjoyed. Wiener realizes at the time that she’ll spend most of her late twenties with her “neck bent at an unnatural angle, staring at a computer.” The uncanny valley of the title is a clever misnomer. We aren’t unsettled by computer-generated humanoids here, but humans willingly transforming themselves into workaholic quasi-cyborgs.

Wiener’s desire to return to a life filled with art, music, sensuality, tangible results, and physical exhaustion, and away from avatars, screens, and technocrats, though latent, comes late as a decisive moral conflict. Although we see glimmers of how unattractive other alternatives were—the rigidity of traditional industries, the passive counterculture of artsier scenes, the weakening of civic life—these are missed opportunities to delve deeper into how the lack of a social safety net fueled the tech industry’s gravitational pull. Wiener is perceptive, inquisitive, and frankly too smart for so much of the bullshit described that it’s still hard to understand why she lasted so long. But in a society where tech companies can impact elections and harvest the private data of millions of users (and that’s just Facebook), the real question is not how Wiener succumbed to the influence of Silicon Valley, but whether any of us can escape it.

