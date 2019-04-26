Second-Annual Cardinal Community Classic Brings Wesleyan, Middletown Together

In an attempt to bridge the gap between Wesleyan students and alumni and members of the Middletown community, Jordan Bonner ’19 co-founded the Cardinal Community Classic, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, with Ernesto Vargas, owner of Main Street barbershop Finesse Cuts. Building on the success of the first tournament, which took place last spring, the second annual Cardinal Community Classic is set to take place this Sunday, April 28, at 1 pm in the Freeman Athletic Center.

This year, the tournament will feature 35 teams composed of Wesleyan students, alumni, and employees and Middletown residents. Several students from Middlebury and Amherst are also expected to compete in the Sunday tournament, which will be taking place all afternoon. A three-point competition and a dunk contest have also been added to this year’s schedule.

“Basketball is a special game in that it has the ability to connect people from different backgrounds and advocate for causes that are ultimately bigger than just basketball,” Bonner said.

The event will be raising money for the Schultz-Witkowski Memorial Cancer Fund, which was established in 1969 and named after the late Marion Schultz and former Wesleyan trainer, Steven Witkowski, both of whom died of cancer. In partnership with the Middlesex Health Cancer Center, the fund aims to subsidize cancer treatment for low-income patients. It also covers extra expenses including rent, utilities, gas, and food for qualified patients. All proceeds from the event will go to the Fund.

Bonner organized the event after watching his aunt, a breast cancer survivor, fight the disease.

“I wanted to organize an event to honor her and her amazing fight,” Bonner said. “I wanted to give to an entity within the hospital that would help those in need. While it is true that African-Americans are disproportionately affected by breast cancer… I think the best way to reach those groups of women who are at-risk due to environmental factors, inadequate care, or simply not knowing, was to give to the Schultz-Witkowski Fund.”

In organizing the tournament, Bonner was also interested in reducing the town-gown divide.

“I don’t think the relationship between the Wesleyan and Middletown community is particularly great,” he said. “I want to actively work on improving that…and I think that this event will help us move in the right direction.”

Kevin McDonald ’19, who helped Bonner organize the event, expressed similar sentiments.

“I think sports can act as a really important bridge in our community,” McDonald said. “Playing basketball together will enable Wesleyan students and Middletown residents to interact in a friendly environment, while also raising money for an important cause.”

“This Sunday is going to be epic and even better than last year,” Bonner said. “There’s going to be a lot of competitive and fun games going on. DJ Turn Up Trey will be there. There will be free food, free t-shirts, raffle prizes, half court shots, photos, and so much more.”

Bonner even hinted at making a triumphant return to the court following the end of his last season of Wesleyan basketball.

“I’m really excited for this event,” Bonner said, laughing. “I might even come out of retirement and compete in the dunk contest.”

Franklin Ribli can be reached at fribli@wesleyan.edu.