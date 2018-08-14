Roth Refuses to Cancel Classes During Nor’Easter, Students Become Actual Liberal Snowflakes

According to reports from witnesses at the scene, after the administration refused to cancel classes during the latest snow storm, several students were transformed into literal liberal snowflakes. Looks like Fox News was right.

Many students are questioning why the administration would force students to trek to classes during a blizzard. It seems cruel and unusual, though not as cruel as forcing students to have class online—that's sadistic.

First-year Cole Dasfuch posted his theory on WesAdmits, and it’s shocking.

“I heard that some prominent donor, I think his name is Jack, had something to do with it,” Dasfuch later told The Blargus. “I heard Roth muttering to himself about it as he walked from his office to Usdan.”

Dean of Finance Nathan Peters confirmed that the one and only Mr. Jack Frost had made a large contribution to Wesleyan, but adamantly denied that the donation had any impact on the administration’s decision to continue classes during the storm.

Scientists have remarked upon this phenomenon before; a recent early-morning Trump Twitter storm left several Oberlin students bitter, jaded, and frozen-solid in snowflake form.

Regardless, students aren't buying it. They blame Wesleyan for attracting all the attention to the student snowflakes, which were surrounded by Fox News cameras within a matter of hours.

Tucker Carlson’s report on the event comes out later this week.