Written in the Stars: Oct. 31

The Horoscope Hotties are back again with another installment of Written in the Stars, your trusty source of intel for all upcoming astrological events, celestial plots, and cosmic schemes. This Halloween week, we’ve had an extra ~spooky~ time consulting with our various spiritual guides and diviners, so we hope you enjoy what’s coming up! As always, complaints, inaccuracies, and scornful replies can be lodged against us via seance (half-moons only, 11:45 to 11:48 p.m.). Flirtations, blessings, and compliments can be sent directly to our emails.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Scorpio, it’s your time to shine! Mercury enters your sign on the first of the month, sending productive work vibes your way. To add to this burst of focus, ruling planet Pluto is crossing paths with determined Capricorn on the 9th. Between those two planets, your academic interest will be completely energized and fully piqued. Make the most of this celestial energy and get to work! The stars are in your favor for acing any postponed midterms.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

If you’ve been in a bad mood these past few days, Sagittarius, blame Saturn. As the traveler sign, Saturn’s limiting tendencies have probably been frustrating and might have had you struggling with some kind of mental block. Don’t hesitate to take some time for yourself or get some fresh air. Luckily, Saturn will exit your sign on the 11th, bringing relief and opening up opportunities for new creativity and adventures.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Your ruling planet Saturn has been sitting in Sagittarius for quite a while now, giving you the opportunity for self-reflection. We hope you’ve been doing that introspective work, Capricorn, because the upcoming full moon on the 4th and the square between Mars and Pluto might trigger some internal belligerence. If you sense your ego getting in the way of you having a good time, take a step back and reflect. You can redirect this stubborn, passionate energy in other, far more personally fulfilling ways…

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

Your ruling planet Uranus will be opposing Venus on the 3rd of November, so beware of drama in your friend group! Adding to that, Uranus will be sitting in Aries, which might make you feel more argumentative than usual. While you may want to be petty, try to keep a level head, Aquarius, and your social life will go far more swimmingly.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

These next two weeks will be a time of emotional calm for you, Pisces. Your ruling planet Neptune will be entering your sign on the 2nd, bringing a sense of assurance. While the full moon on the 4th may have you energized and excited, use these next two weeks to focus that energy inward rather than on superficial considerations. As the moon wanes and Neptune passes through your sign, take some time to breathe, reflect, and relax.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Be wary of excess this month, Aries! This month’s sun-Venus-Jupiter trine might cause you to feel a little too happy-go-lucky, and if you’re not careful you might burn out before the fortnight is up. Make sure you get enough sleep and take care of your body as the weather gets colder, and you’ll gracefully emerge from this period of frenzy. The half-moon on the 11th will also send some career-focused prosperity your way, so be sure to be on your best behavior for the start of the month so that you’re on your A-game.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

The sun moving into your eighth house will boost your competitive spirit this week, Taurus. But be warned! If you act before you think, you might find yourself in an embarrassing situation that will have you cursing your jacked-up ego. The full moon on the 4th might have you feeling particularly tender, and if it does, listen to your intuition! Attempts to repress these feelings or cover them with gruff displays of arrogance might come back to bite you later.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

In gearing up for the new moon on the 18th, your sign will purge all the emotional baggage that no longer serves you. So if you’re feeling confused and hurt by what you thought was an old wound, don’t worry, you’re just flushing out the last of the bad stuff to make room for an awesome new chapter. Even though your emotions might be feeling a little turbulent, the new moon on the 4th is going to bless your sign with sharpened mental dexterity and creativity, so now is the time to speak up in class and take risks in discussions. Even if you’re not 100 percent right, your professors and your peers will be impressed by your ability to think outside the box.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Set optimistic goals, Cancer, and then start ticking them off! This week is going to be filled with sparks of creativity, so make the most of them and do something new with your inspiration. Maybe try a project that you’ve always wanted to do, like writing a poem, sketching, or cooking. You’re sure to surprise yourself with an unexpected skill in a creative area. Mercury will also cross with Scorpio this week, potentially inspiring a connection with a potential love interest. It’ll be up to you to break the ice, so believe in yourself and start the conversation! We’re cheering you on!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

It’s all about communication, baby! These past few weeks might have had you feeling more emotionally turbulent than usual, but the full moon on Nov. 4 will send some much-needed clarity your way. The upcoming Venus-Jupiter conjunction is also set to bless your sign this month with prosperity and luck, so get out there and have fun with your people! Plus, Mercury’s trine with Uranus will help you with more significant or long-term decision making, so now is the time to connect and speak your mind.

Virgo (August 23 – September 23)

Hmmm… if Halloweekend had you feeling a little more spooked than you would have liked, Virgo, fret not: The worst of the skeletons have been cleared out of your cosmic closet. The waning moon on Nov. 10 will clear out the last of the emotional doom and gloom you might have been feeling lately, and the trine between Saturn and Uranus will usher in some much needed emotional readjustments. These improvements will manifest most prominently in your academic and professional life, so if you have any requests or negotiations you’ve been wanting to make, this week and next week are the prime time to do so!

Libra (September 24 – October 23)

Love is in the air this coming month, Libra! Venus will enter your sign on Nov. 8, marking the perfect time for you to make a move. The full moon on the 4th will also help kickstart your efforts in reaping the rewards of potential romantic fulfillment, so if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it! As your ruling planet, Venus won’t be steering you wrong.

Jessica Mason can be reached at jsmason@wesleyan.edu.

Brighten Kaufman can be reached at bskaufman@wesleyan.edu.