What’s Arts & Culture?

Notice something different? The section formerly known as Arts is now Arts & Culture, an expanded space that will make room for pieces that don’t fit cleanly under the umbrella of our traditional arts coverage. We’re encouraging writers to think beyond traditional newspaper writing and to send us essays, poems, and written work that share more in-depth, personal stories or offer broader cultural commentary. We’ll also be rolling out a slew of brand-new columns on topics we don’t get to cover in our straightforward arts writing, which will range from romance to horoscopes. If you’re interested in submitting to Arts & Culture, you can e-mail our editors at dicohen@wesleyan.edu and veng@wesleyan.edu. Enjoy!