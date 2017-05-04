On the Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Right now, over 1600 Palestinian political prisoners are entering their 19th day of the dignity hunger strike. They are demanding changes to the degrading conditions of Palestinian prisons, specifically improvements related to family visits, appropriate medical care, ending abusive conditions as well as stopping the use of solitary confinement, administrative detention, and imprisonment without charge or trial. A prominent figure in the prison strike, Marwan Barghouthi, explained the causes of the strike in a recent op-ed when he said, “Israel’s prisons have become the cradle of a lasting movement for Palestinian self-determination. This new hunger strike will demonstrate once more that the prisoners’ movement is the compass that guides our struggle, the struggle for Freedom and Dignity, the name we have chosen for this new step in our long walk to freedom.”

Because the Samidoun Prison Solidarity Network has called for international supporters to advance boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaigns in their local contexts to support the prison strike, we are urging you to remove Sabra dipping products from all of Wesleyan’s dining options. Sabra is a target of the international BDS movement because it is owned by the Strauss Group, which has many links to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The Strauss Group boasts about donating money to the Golani and Givati Brigades, IDF units that participated in the Israeli war crimes in the 2014 incursion in the Gaza strip.

More generally, the Strauss group is highly affiliated with the IDF and is closely tied to Israeli state policies that enact violence on Palestinians and deny Palestinian self-determination. The IDF is integral to the project of Israeli settler colonialism, which manifests in both the occupation and encroachment on Palestinian lands, as well as the segregated judicial system. We urge you to take a stand against Israeli abuse of Palestinians’ human rights by removing Sabra from Wesleyan’s dining options.

Sincerely,



Wesleyan Students for Justice in Palestine, Asian American Student Collective, Students for Ending Incarceration, Pharal Wes, Veg Out, Wesleyan Democratic Socialists, Wesleyan Global Health, Middle Eastern Students Union, Ujamaa